Once district assignments were released early into the 2020 campaign, Bishop LeBlond boys soccer knew a tough test would be ahead.

The 2017 Class 1 state champions were boosted up a level and tasked with competing in the Class 2 ranks. A run that included City Round Robin, MEC and Class 2 District 8 champions ended Saturday with a 7-2 loss to Orchard Farm at Eagle Stadium.

“Orchard Farm is hands down the toughest team I think LeBlond has faced any year,” LeBlond (12-3) coach Perrin Jungbluth said. “They were phenomenal as far as ball movement. … They were by far the best team we faced all year.”

A fifth-year program in the midst of its best season ever, Orchard Farm pounced out to a 3-0 lead in the opening 13 minutes of the game, beating LeBlond’s three-man back line and battling for loose balls inside the six-yard box.

“Their team was good. They moved the ball. I think we came out slow,” LeBlond senior Luke Metcalf said. “We have three in the back line, and that makes it more difficult. They really capitalized on the large gaps.”

LeBlond stopped the bleeding when Noah Stevenson’s missle from the top of the box found the back of the net midway through the first half, but Orchard Farm regained the momentum and went into the half on top 4-1.

Freshman Davis Jungbluth scored at the halfway point of the second half with the Golden Eagles down 5-1, but second-half goals by Michael Bhat and Ethan Bromaghim, both 20-goal scorers for Orchard Farm, propelled the St. Louis squad through to its first state championship.

Orchard Farm (17-2) entered the game wary of being the road dogs and facing LeBlond’s speed up top, but the Eagles benefited from goals from five different players and scoring on a LeBlond own-goal.

“Our seniors have picked us up and carried us and have just been tremendous leaders for our younger kids,” Orchard Farm coach Brandon Cox said. “To take them in only our fifth year to a state championship is huge.”

LeBlond was the smallest team in any of MSHSAA’s postseason classes, coming up one game short of a second trip to the state final in four seasons. With a team made up of two-thirds freshmen and sophomores, the Golden Eagles are optimistic in the future leading to more opportunities at a state title run.

“We had a phenomenal season,” Jungbluth said. “I couldn’t be more proud of our guys. They played phenomenal all year on top of the pandemic and everything else we’ve had to deal with, quarantines and whatnot. We have a tremendous future ahead of us.”