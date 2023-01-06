Tatum Studer

Bishop LeBlond senior guard Tatum Studer drives past a Chillicothe defender Friday night at Bishop LeBlond High School.

 By Jacob Meikel News-Press NOW

Facing a deficit at the end of the first and second quarters, Bishop LeBlond girls rallied back and defeated Chillicothe 50-42 on Friday night at home.

The aggressive play of the Hornets made it a tough go for the undefeated Golden Eagles as they were able to cut off passing lanes and force multiple turnovers in the first half. The style of play made for a lot of fouls in the first half as both teams nearly tallied 20 fouls in the first 16 minutes of play. In their first single digit win of the season, head coach for LeBlond Jackie Steltenpohl recognized the challenge the Hornets presented to her team.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

