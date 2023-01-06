Facing a deficit at the end of the first and second quarters, Bishop LeBlond girls rallied back and defeated Chillicothe 50-42 on Friday night at home.
The aggressive play of the Hornets made it a tough go for the undefeated Golden Eagles as they were able to cut off passing lanes and force multiple turnovers in the first half. The style of play made for a lot of fouls in the first half as both teams nearly tallied 20 fouls in the first 16 minutes of play. In their first single digit win of the season, head coach for LeBlond Jackie Steltenpohl recognized the challenge the Hornets presented to her team.
“They shut us down in the first half and our offensive game wasn’t really flowing. We kind of got flustered and they definitely got in our head,” Steltenpohl said. “So we gotta have that mental talk at halftime to kind of regroup and reset and obviously it worked.”
The Golden Eagles faced a manageable four-point deficit at the end of the first and five-point deficit at halftime, and were able to find their rhythm and have that carry over to the defensive side of the ball. LeBlond was able to outscore Chillicothe 15-9 in the third quarter and 14-7 in the fourth to cap off the comeback victory against their conference opponent. Senior guard for Chillicothe Jessica Reeter led the way for the Hornets with 13 points in the first half, but was held to six points in the second half.
LeBlond’s Kaleigh Ziesel isn’t necessarily known for her scoring ability, but was able to come alive in the second half to help propel the Golden Eagles to victory as she added seven points in the last 16 minutes. Ziesel added afterwards that a win against a team like Chillicothe is a confidence boost for her squad.
“We have worked very hard for this and now it’s all paying off and we’re just going to keep going. It proves to us that we can keep going on this conference play and getting this first win is absolutely amazing,” Ziesel said.
The Golden Eagles have earned themselves a significant layoff until their next game. They’ll take on West Platte on Jan. 18 to round out their three-game homestand.
