MARYVILLE, Mo. — With his fellow starting guard on the bench in foul trouble, Diego Bernard upped his game to deny his hometown team and former teammate a road upset.

After recording just two rebounds in the first half, the Northwest Missouri State junior powered the No. 3 Bearcats to a 70-64 win against Missouri Western with 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists after halftime.

With the meeting in St. Joseph postponed twice due to COVID-19, Saturday served as the first meeting between the two MIAA contenders. Both were set to face off when both teams had just one loss, though Northwest (14-1) has since won nine-straight. Western (8-5) has lost four-straight games.

It’s Northwest’s 18th-straight win in the series.

“They got on top of us, but we started going the second half,” Bernard said. “We’re maturing … just going out and playing our game. They controlled the game the first half, we just turned the tables the second half.”

Both teams came out of the gates efficiently, combining for seven 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes as Northwest led 17-16.

Western first established a lead when a Q Mays jumper and Reese Glover transition 3-pointer pushed Western ahead by four with 4:49 left in the half, forcing a Northwest timeout.

The Griffons led by nine in the final minute after an Alex John dunk and took a 37-30 lead into the half.

“That was a really good college basketball game,” Northwest coach Ben McCollum said. “I thought they were fantastic, especially defensively. I didn’t think we’d be this poor, offensively. I think they had a lot to do with it.”

The lead grew to 10 after a Will Eames 3-pointer, but junior Trevor Hudgins scored the next seven points to make it a three-point game. A 13-2 run pushed Northwest back in front, 43-42.

“Not only did they respond, they kept responding,” McCollum said. “We came out, made our first run. To then sustain that, most teams let down. Tonight, we kept that going.”

Bernard later scored two 3-pointers in less than two minutes as a 10-0 run to build a 53-45 lead.

While many teams falter from the Bearcat run, Western hung tough thanks to Caleb Bennett, Bernard’s former teammate at Lafayette High School.

His putback dunk and layup through contact in back-to-back possessions pushed Western ahead 60-59 with under four minutes to play.

“I thought we really competed hard,” Bennett said. “We just didn’t come out with the right outcome. It’s unfortunate, but we showed people we’re nothing to play with still, we’re still gonna be around. There’s a lot more important games later in the season.”

Northwest went ahead on a Bernard layup before his acrobatic pass under the basket found Wes Dreamer behind the arc for a 3-pointer. Bernard and Hudgins sank six free throws in the final minute to put the game away.

Ryan Hawkins was limited to 6-of-15 shooting but led all scorers with 18 points and nine rebounds. Hudgins added 14 points while Dreamer chipped in 13.

Eames and Glover led Western with 13 points. Mays and Tyrell Carroll added 10 apiece, while Bennett finished with nine points and four steals.

“We all had a great game plan going in. It worked really well the first half,” Eames said. “Diego came out and played good the second half, Dreamer had big 3s. They hit a couple more shots than we did.”

The Griffons were outrebounded 32-20 and were just 11 of 19 from the free-throw line compared to Northwest’s 19-of-20 mark. Western started 7 of 12 from deep before missing their final six attempts.

“We went through it with the COVID pause,” Western coach Will Martin said. “You saw tonight that our guys are back and healthy. I never questioned their effort. I don’t question our chemistry. You saw a team that’s back to 100%.”

Western will host Central Oklahoma at 2:30 p.m. Sunday before the rivals face off against at 7 p.m. Tuesday in St. Joe.