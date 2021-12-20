Rachel Benzing is stepping down after one season of leading the Missouri Western lacrosse program, the university announced Monday.
Her resignation is effective Dec. 31, 2021.
Benzing was named the first head coach in Missouri Western women’s lacrosse history on Jan. 6, 2020, just two months after the program was added as the 17th Division II varsity sport at Missouri Western.
Under her leadership, five Missouri Western student-athletes earned All-GLVC honors and 10 were recognized with Academic All-GLVC honors in the inaugural season in spring 2021, which saw the Griffons go 5-8.
“I appreciate all that Coach Benzing has done to build the Griffon lacrosse program,” interim director of athletics Theresa Grosbach said in a release. “In her tenure at Missouri Western, she has emphasized our three C’s — classroom, competition, and community — striving to ensure that our student-athletes are reaching their full potential academically, pursuing excellence on the field, and acting as positive ambassadors of the university in our St. Joseph community.”
Assistant coach Jessica Berg will transition to interim head coach for the spring semester.
“Jessica is an accomplished former lacrosse student-athlete, recognized for excellence both on the field and in the classroom, including championship experience at the Division II level,” Grosbach said. “I have full confidence in Jessica’s ability to lead and carry forward the positive momentum in our program right now.”
There was no given timeline on the expected hire of a new head coach. The university is expected to resume its search for a new director of athletics in January.
The Griffons are scheduled to begin the upcoming season Feb. 12.
Benzing's departure leaves the second coaching vacancy in a month, as volleyball coach Marian Carbin recently announced her resignation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.