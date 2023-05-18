Benton senior Kevin Machado will take his football talents to Cornell College after signing his letter of intent on Thursday.
Machado’s journey to the next level isn’t like many. His first crack at organized football came when he became a freshman at Benton. He was not a part of a middle school or elementary program growing up, but his four years of skill development as a Cardinal propelled him to a school he says he felt he fit in at.
“When I was on the visit, I met a few of the players and they took me in like I was always there. So it was just a nice welcome and I'm excited for their program, their goals and what they have and plan,” Machado said.
Although he had to wait until his freshman year to see if football was the right sport for him while keeping up with the academics, it didn’t take long for him to get the hang of it.
“I never really balanced sports and academics, so coming in freshman year and starting sports that late was a little hard to adjust. But, once I hit sophomore year, it was pretty easy to balance the two,” Machado said.
Winning seasons never came for Benton during Machado’s four years with the program and he’ll have the same obstacle as he enters a Cornell program that has not had a winning season since 2014. But the winning ways could change for Benton, as new head coach Corey Bertini will look to turn the program into a force to be reckoned with as he prepares for his first season. Bertini was an assistant under then-head coach Kevin Keaton so the familiarity Machado has with Bertini and knowing what he brings to the table, he says he'll thrive in his new position.
“I just think he’s at a young age to where he can lead the team and be close to them, but also have some strictness and get things done,” Machado said.
