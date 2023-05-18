Kevin Machado

Benton senior Kevin Machado will take his football talents to Cornell College after signing his letter of intent on Thursday.

Machado’s journey to the next level isn’t like many. His first crack at organized football came when he became a freshman at Benton. He was not a part of a middle school or elementary program growing up, but his four years of skill development as a Cardinal propelled him to a school he says he felt he fit in at.

Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.