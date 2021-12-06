In her third season of being on the Benton girls basketball team, junior guard Kelsey Johnson might have witnessed a first Monday night at Springer Gymnasium.
The Cardinals came out from the jump with an efficient and suffocating full-court press against Savannah, leading to three Savage timeouts in less than three minutes and a 30-point quarter, fueling a 71-21 victory.
“I don’t know if we’ve ever done that before,” Johnson said with a laugh. “We’ve been working on the press real hard. It worked.”
With the lead already approaching 20 past the midway portion of the first quarter, the Cardinals (3-2) were able to utilize the entire bench and continue executing to near perfection, leading 30-8 after the first quarter.
“We’ve been working on things in practice and brought some of that out today and kept the intensity,” Benton coach Chris Michaels said. “That’s what we like to see. We felt like we did exactly what we needed to do to win the game exactly how we wanted to.”
All of the success stemmed from the press, which saw the Savages (0-5) struggle to inbound past the long frame of Johnson. When the ball was inbounded, she was often met by junior Peyton Anderson and sophomore Avery Morlock for a double team and a turnover.
Seven different Cardinals scored in the opening quarter, led by eight from Johnson and six from Anderson and senior Lauren Burright.
“Any given night, it can be anybody’s name up there on the top of points. We know it’s really difficult to guard us. Kelsey’s 6-foot-tall, runs like a gazelle and beats people down the floor and you’re in a mismatch from the jump of, do you put a post on her or a guard on her?,” Michaels said. “Then you add Jaida Cox as a shooter, Peyton Anderson off the dribble, Lauren Burright, who’s a freak of nature down there, Avery … it is top to bottom the ability to score that makes us hard to defend. I don’t know how you defend us.”
The Cardinals only kept the pressure on, holding Savannah scoreless in the second quarter and leading 43-8.
Johnson added nine points in the third quarter on her way to a game-high 19. Anderson added 13, and Cox and Burright chipped in eight apiece.
“What we’ve done and challenged our girls to do is get it better every single game. We got better today,” Michaels said. “We’ve built confidence in our girls. We tell them they’re not going to see girls on the floor like they see in the practice gym.”
Next up for Benton will be a meeting with Kansas power Bishop Miege in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Classic on Saturday at Springer Gymnasium. With both having faced off with Central this year and the Cardinals getting a look up close last week at their next opponent, Michaels knows it will take a similar effort to earn an early signature win.
“It’s gonna be fun. We have four days to prepare for them,” Michaels said. “They’re a good team, and we know it’s going to be challenging to do what we want to do, and what we want to do is come win on our home floor.”
