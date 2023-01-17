Benton girls basketball bounced back from their loss against Liberty North by trouncing Mid-Buchanan 61-14 on Tuesday night at Benton High School.
“It was a really good win. The fact that we could still beat them by that much was a pretty good thing even though they’re a good team,” Benton freshman Eliana Arambula said after the game.
The Cardinals’ full-court press and half-court defense proved to be a real issue for Mid-Buchanan, as the Dragons could only muster just eight points in the first half and just six points in the second half.
Benton suffered their third loss of the season last week as they fell to Liberty North (11-3) in overtime at the Kearney Tournament.
This isn’t the first time the Cardinals traveled to play upper-level competition this season. Despite the losses they’ve suffered on neutral floors, Arambula sees the positive in playing the competition they’ve stepped up against this year.
“I think it brought a lot of confidence to our team because just knowing that we played against some really good competition and knowing that we can compete at a high level just really boosts our confidence a lot,” Arambula said.
It was as good of a shooting performance from the line as the Cardinals could have asked for as they shot 13 free throws on Tuesday night and sank each one.
It was also a balanced scoring performance from the starting lineup on the night as four players scored in double figures.
Tuesday night’s victory was just the first of a three-game homestand for the Cardinals. They’re next game will be Friday night against Notre Dame de Sion.
