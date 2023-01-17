Eliana Arambula

Benton girls basketball bounced back from their loss against Liberty North by trouncing Mid-Buchanan 61-14 on Tuesday night at Benton High School.

“It was a really good win. The fact that we could still beat them by that much was a pretty good thing even though they’re a good team,” Benton freshman Eliana Arambula said after the game.

