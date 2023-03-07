Benton junior guard Avery Morlock and St. Pius X senior center Molly Cernich fight for position on a free throw attempt during the first quarter of the Class 4 state sectionals Tuesday night at William Jewell College.
Jacob Meikel | News-Press NOW
Jacob Meikel | News-Press NOW
Benton senior Kelsey Johnson rises up for a layup during the first quarter of the Class 4 state sectionals versus St. Pius on Tuesday night at William Jewell College.
Benton girls basketball is headed to its third consecutive Class 4 state quarterfinal after defeating St. Pius X 64-50 on Tuesday night.
The Warriors of St. Pius X came out hot from three-point range in the first half, hitting six triples to put the Cardinals on their heels with Benton only leading 26-24 at the halftime break. The Cardinals would weather the storm in the second half by outscoring St. Pius 38-26 in the final 16 minutes. The Cardinals tightened the screws during the halftime break, making sure defense remained the priority heading into the second half according to head coach Chris Michaels.
“Although we didn’t score like we wanted to offensively, our whole message will always go back to defense starts our offense,” Michaels said afterwards. “We went through the scout again just one more time and then that little refresher kind of just sparked us.”
Without showing much emotion after the final buzzer, The Cardinals left the floor Tuesday excited to win the sectional contest according to senior Kelsey Johnson, but mentioned after the game that they still have more to play.
“That’s just the beginning,” Johnson said. “We still have one more to win and then two more after that, so we’re still working.”
Johnson led all teams in scoring with 20 points and sophomore Andrea Simmons added 13 points for the Cardinals.
Simmons ran into foul trouble during the game which meant more playing time for sophomore Emma Loehnig. Loehnig was able to score six points in the game. Michaels confidence in the sophomore didn’t waver even in the position she was sprung into with Simmons on the bench.
“Emma Loehnig is really special to have on the floor specifically when you don’t go very deep. We trust our whole bench, but we play six to seven girls and so when you only play six to seven, you get somebody in foul trouble and you know that you can basically bring in another starter,” Michaels said.
The Cardinals will move on to face Nevada this Saturday at 12 p.m. at State Fair Community College.
