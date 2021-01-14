The Benton boys saw history repeat itself, falling 54-48 to Metro Academy on Thursday at Springer Gymnasium. It was the second year in a row that the Mavericks stopped the Cardinals short of a championship berth in their home tournament.

The Mavericks didn’t gain a lead until the final minutes of the game, and for most of the contest the Cardinals (6-4) maintained a respectable lead.

“I think they’re disappointed, and rightfully so. I hope it hurts a little bit and it needs to,” Benton coach Gary Belcher said. “Right now we’ve gotta be tougher with that mindset. You’re up 39-30, you finish the game out. You be the tougher team. We were not in the fourth quarter.”

The Cardinals played their best quarter in the opening period, jumping out to a 16-10 lead. From that point on though, there were hurdles that the Cardinals struggled to clear. Junior Kason Mauzey and senior Kamren Caine both found themselves in foul trouble early on, forcing Benton to take their two best inside scorers off the floor for much of the game.

Mauzey wants to see the team become more well-rounded in those less than advantageous situations.

“It’s hard when certain people are out,” he said. “We’ve got to figure out how to adjust to that, when certain people are out or on the bench.”

Still, the Cardinals bench continued to hold down the fort defensive, with senior Peyton Fraser and sophomore Denver Domann filling in the front court. They led Metro Academy (11-2) 39-32 entering the final quarter.

Unfortunately for Benton, Mavericks junior Cooper Frisbie found his way out of a shooting slump. Frisbie entered the fourth quarter with five points and finished the game with 21.

Metro Academy took a 50-48 lead with 1:43 remaining, and never gave it back. Even with their starting lineup on the court, the Cardinals struggled to get even a single bucket in the final three minutes of the game.

On their last possession to tie it up, the Cardinals tried to get it to Mauzey inside, but it didn’t come open. Senior Carson Newlon took the three-point shot, and missed.

St. Pius X boys 53, Savannah 47

The Savages suffered a similar heartbreaking loss. Savannah led by three points entering the fourth quarter on the back of a 23-point effort from senior Wes Darnell. But it was the more distributed scoring approach from the Warriors that ultimately prevailed.

The game was led by slim margins throughout, as St. Pius X entered the half leading by just one point. Facing down another razor thin lead late in the game, the Warriors consistently put the ball in the hands of senior guard Sam Ervie, who had scored just one basket in the first three quarters.

He shot 100% on six free throws in the final quarter to ice the game, and send the Warriors to the championship game.

Benton and Savannah will face off in the third-palce game at 7 p.m. Friday.