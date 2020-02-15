Benton relied on its bench to endure a physical contest, overcoming Lathrop 63-59 in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Basketball Classic on Saturday at Springer Gymnasium.

A matchup between two defensive squads, the game was subject to a back-and-forth pace throughout much of the contest. Benton senior Chol Ater supplied the bulk of Benton’s (14-7) scoring with 25 on the night, most coming in the transition game.

Lathrop (17-5) rode the duo of forward Chris Moore and guard Blake Gordon, who scored 18 and 14 points, respectively.

The Mules led 28-27 at the half, and they traded the lead several times throughout the third. In the final period, the Cardinals began to pull away.

“We found a time in the game where we were able to get it to 58-50 and get it past two possessions, early on neither team could really do that,” Cardinals coach Gary Belcher said. “Once we got that, we were able to keep them at arm’s length.”

Benefiting from a series of free throws by forward Jaren Kretzer late in the game to maintain their lead, the Cardinals outlasted the Mules.

While the fourth quarter is when Lathrop fell behind, coach Dean Lewis noted that foul trouble from earlier in the game is what really did Lathrop in.

“To me, it was the middle of the game. We had some guys get into foul trouble so we didn’t have our best options out there. We could have made moves during that part of the game that wouldn’t have put us in that position.”

The Cardinals suffered from a similar predicament, with Allan Coy, Malique Bennett and Kretzer all in foul trouble early in the third.

Benton put in their reserves, and held off a Mules run enough that their key players were able to contribute to their late run.

“We were able to avoid that situation which was huge for us,” Belcher said. “They could just play free without having to worry about picking up that fifth one.”

Ater experienced a personal milestone, passing 1,000 points in his career with the Cardinals.

Ever humble, the senior deflected attention to his team as a whole.

“It feels great, but I’ve got to thank my teammates, my coaches. Everybody who got me here, and pushed me everyday in practice to get me to that point.”

East Buchanan boys 64, Mound City 54

East Buchanan pummeled Mound City in the paint throughout the game, beating the Panthers 64-54 at Springer Gymnasium.

A battle of David versus Goliath, Class 1 Mound City struggled to stop the Bulldogs’ size advantage as the 6-foot-6 duo of Tucker White and Ethan Kilgore combined for 49 points for East Buchanan.

Also the smallest school at the event with a total enrollment of just 85, Mound City had hoped to demonstrate its ability to hang with the toughest of competition.

“I just wanted to compete as hard we we could,” Panthers coach Ryan Osburn said. “They’re a good team but my expectation was to give them a good fight, and we didn’t get it done.”

The Bulldogs started out with an 18-5 lead, smothering the Mound City offense and seamlessly converting on the other end.

Bulldogs coach Jered Curl said their offensive approach came as a result of a look that the Panthers gave, allowing them to isolate their top scorers.

“We didn’t know if they were going to run zone or man, it seemed like they were running man on us so we wanted to throw it inside and try to get easy buckets there and get to the line, and the kids finished.”

Mound City put together a stronger performance later on, but ultimately even their most inspired efforts weren’t enough to cut Benton’s lead to a manageable deficit.

“Scoring should not make us play hard. If you don’t score, you still have to play hard and we did not respond in the first half when we didn’t score,” Osburn said. “That was the biggest negative for me.”

In the earlier games, the Bishop Seabury (Kan.) boys fended off Mid-Buchanan, 45-44, while the Dragon girls lost to Helias 63-32.

The Central girls beat state power Lincoln Prep 61-22 before the Ruskin boys beat Lafayette 56-55.

The Benton girls fell to North Kansas City, 42-35.