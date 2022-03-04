For the second straight season, the Benedictine women's basketball team is heading to the NAIA postseason.
The Ravens (21-10) are headed to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to take on Concordia (Neb.) in the opening round of the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship. Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 11.
“I think our team’s been playing really well. We’ve continued to persevere and are excited for what’s ahead,” coach Chad Folsom said. “We’re excited, focused and ready. We’ll have a game plan, will get there in plenty of time and get accustomed to the gym and will be ready to go.”
The Ravens are one of 35 teams in the 64-team field to earn a return trip to the national tournament from last year. They are making their 12th overall appearance and earned one of 26 at-large bids into the tournament this year.
“It feels good. We’re all really excited to be back,” senior Skylar Washington said. “We just need to start out strong and be intense. We’ve gotta be focused the next week in practice.”
The Bulldogs went 16-13 overall and also earned an at-large bid and will be making their 21st overall appearance in the tournament.
Benedictine posted a 12-7 mark in the Heart this season and is one of five from the conference to earn a bid to the postseason this year. Clarke, the Heart Champion, earned an automatic bid, and Grand View earned the second Heart automatic bid as regular-season runner-up, and while Mid-America Nazarene and Central Methodist earned at-large bids.
Benedictine's grouping is in the Cramer Quadrant and is being co-hosted by the Mid-South Conference and Campbellsville (Kent.), which went 29-4 and was ranked No. 5 in the final NAIA Top 25 Coaches Poll. Each Quadrant is ranked 1 through 16 with Cambellsvile taking on Rochester (Mich.), with the winners of the two games facing off Saturday, March 12.
All games will be played on March 11 and 12. Winners of each grouping will advance to the Round of 16 on March 17-18 in Sioux City, Iowa. The final site will host games from March 17-22 with the championship game on ESPN3 at 7 p.m. March 22.
