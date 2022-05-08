Benedictine women's lacrosse secured the program's first-ever NAIA National Championship on Saturday with a 9-8 win over Lawrence Tech (Mich.), the No. 1-ranked team and championship host.
Clare Ryan scored off an assist from Natalie Wechter with 4:08 left in the game, and then the Ravens held on to upset the Blue Devils for the championship in the NAIA's second-ever National Championship Tournament appearance.
The Ravens were the first to find the back of the net when Erica Odell scored off an assist from Ryan inside the first three minutes of the game. The two teams traded goals with Lawrence Tech scoring two straight before Ryan scored off an assist from Aiden McEnerney to send the game into the quarter break tied at 3-3.
The teams combined for two goals in the second quarter to send the game to halftime tied. Odell and Margaux Gelbach scored the first two goals out of the break to pull Benedictine back in front 6-5 with under five minutes remaining in the third quarter. Another Lawrence Tech goal tied the game before Odell and Wechter combined for two goals inside the final minute with Odell scoring two unanswered.
The two-goal advantage held up throughout the fourth quarter as Lawrence Tech was able to tie the game before Ryan's game-winning goal.
Gianna Stalletti finished the championship game with 14 saves in net.
Odell led the Ravens with four goals. Gelbach and Ryan added two while Grace Simonson scored one goal. Wechter led the Ravens with four assists.
The Ravens finish the season at 16-1 while Lawrence Tech suffers their first loss of the season to finish at 17-1.
