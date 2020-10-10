Benedictine held on for a gut check 31-27 win against Peru State and gave legendary coach Larry Wilcox his 300th career win Saturday at Larry Wilcox Stadium.

"I'm proud of our players with just how resilient they were," "It would've been really easy to sort of fold up your tent and maybe not play as hard but they didn't do that."

In what was a dogfight of a game, the Raven defense was the deciding factor late by allowing the Bobcats to only score once in the second half despite being put in some tough situations.

"The defense has been huge for us all year," Wilcox said. "We made too many mistakes on the offensive side and a couple mistakes on special teams today which is uncharacteristic of us. The defense just continues to play aggressive and hard."

Benedictine also won the turnover battle by forcing four turnovers on the day.

The Raven offense was able to muster up just enough on the day despite senior wide receiver Alex Blake being out with an injury and fellow senior receiver Tre Adger exiting the game with an injury also.

Senior wide receiver Ethan Bechard helped make up for those absences on offense with four receptions for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior running back Rayshon Mills also stepped up for 86 total yards and a 17-yard touchdown reception from junior quarterback Garrett Kettle that gave the Ravens a 28-27 lead late in the third quarter.

"Other guys had to step up and I'm happy for them and the team that they performed at the level they needed to replace a couple pretty good players," Wilcox said.

Mills said this was a must win after losing 41-7 to Grand View last week and that he was grateful to be able to help Wilcox achieve this historic victory.

"After last week's game against Grand View we knew we had to win," Mills said. "It's a great feeling because I look up to coach Wilcox a lot. I admire the program he has and work ethic and just to be a part of history with him means a lot to me."

Wilcox is grateful to be able to put this moment behind so him and the team can focus on what's left of the season.

"God that monkey's off my back because it was a little bit heavy the last couple weeks," Wilcox said. "So we put that behind us now and we can move forward with the games that remain this season."

Wilcox first gave credit to his wife, Janet Wilcox, who has always stuck with him through forty-two years of coaching.

"People say that those in their lives are the most important things and that's definitely been the case for me," Wilcox said. "Start first with my wife who puts up with the things that I've done for forty years."

Wilcox also reflected on the many coaches and players who have helped throughout his many years of coaching make this day possible.

"So many good people who have been here and the thousands of football players we've had here during that time with how important they've been not only to Raven football but Benedictine College," Wilcox said.

Like any coach who lasts as long as Wilcox has, celebrating wasn't on his mind too much after the game.

"I don't celebrate the way I used to after wins," Wilcox said. "I'm lucky if I can get in the shower, have dinner with my wife and a couple family members before I go back to work tomorrow."

Benedictine will host Evangel University 1 p.m. Saturday.