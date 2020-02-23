Placeholder basketball
BOYS BASKETBALL

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16

At Albany, Mo.

Monday's Games

Quarterfinals

Rock Port vs. Worth County, 4:45 p.m.

Platte Valley vs. West Nodaway, 6 p.m.

Albany vs. North Nodaway, 7:15 p.m.

Stanberry vs. Northeast Nodaway, 8 15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Semifinals

Rock Port/Worth County winner vs. Platte Valley/West Nodaway winner, 6 p.m.

Albany/North Nodaway winner vs. Stanberry/Northeast Nodaway winner, 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Game

Championship

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15

At King City, Mo.

Tuesday’s Games

Quarterfinals

Mound City vs. Union Star, 4:30 p.m.

Osborn vs. DeKalb, 5:45 p.m.

Stewartsville vs. King City, 7 p.m.

South Holt vs. Nodaway-Holt, 8 15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Semifinals

Mound City/Union Star winner vs. Osborn/DeKalb winner, 6 p.m.

Stewartsville/King City winner vs. South Holt/Nodaway-Holt winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Championship

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 2 p.m.

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 14

At Eagleville, Mo.

Tueseday’s Games

Quarterfinals

Mercer vs. Tri-County, 4:30 p.m.

Pattonsburg vs. Ridgeway, 5:45 p.m.

Winston vs. North Harrison, 7 p.m.

Princeton vs. Gilman City, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Semifinals

Winston/North Harrison winner vs. Princeton/Gilman City winner, 5:45 p.m.

Mercer/Tri-County winner vs. Pattonsburg/Ridgeway winner, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Championship

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 3 p.m.

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16

At Gower, Mo.

Tuesday’s Games

Quarterfinals

East Buchanan vs. North Platte, 4:30 p.m.

East Atchison vs. Bishop LeBlond, 6 p.m.

Mid-Buchanan vs. St. Joseph Christian, 7:30 p.m.

North Andrew vs. West Platte, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Semifinals

East Buchanan/North Platte winner vs. East Atchison/Bishop LeBlond winner, 6 p.m.

Mid-Buchanan/St. Joseph Christian winner vs. North Andrew/West Platte winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Championship

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 3 p.m.

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 15

At Hamilton, Mo.

Tuesday’s Games

Quarterfinals

Plattsburg vs. Northland Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Penney vs. Wellington-Napoleon, 6 p.m.

Gallatin vs. Maysville, 7:30 p.m.

South Harrison vs. Polo, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Semifinals

Plattsburg/Northland Christian winner vs. Penney/Wellington-Napoleon winner, 6 p.m.

Gallatin/Maysville winner vs. South Harrison/Polo winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Championship

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 6 p.m.

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 14

At Chillicothe, Mo.

Tuesday’s Games

Quarterfinals

Chillicothe vs. Trenton, 4:30 p.m.

St. Paul Lutheran vs. Brookfield, 5:45 p.m.

Richmond vs. Lexington, 7 p.m.

Lafayette County vs. Carrolton, 8 15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Semifinals

Chillicothe/Trenton winner vs. St. Paul Lutheran/Brookfield winner, 5:30 p.m.

Richmond/Lexington winner vs. Lafayette County/Carrolton winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Championship

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 6:45 p.m.

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 16

At Cameron, Mo.

Tuesday’s Games

Quarterfinals

Lawson vs. St. Pius X, 4:30 p.m.

Central (Kansas City) vs. Frontier School of Excellence, 5:45 p.m.

Maryville vs. Cristo Rey, 7 p.m.

Lathrop vs. Cameron 8:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Semifinals

Lawson/St. Pius X winner vs. Central (Kansas City)/Frontier School of Excellence winner, 5:30 p.m.

Maryville/Cristo Rey winner vs. Lathrop/Cameron winner, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Championship

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 2 p.m.

CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16

At Kearney, Mo.

Saturday’s Games

Quarterfinals

Benton vs. Savannah, 2:45 p.m.

Platte County vs. Smithville, 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3

Semifinals

Benton/Savannah winner vs. Lafayette, 5:30 p.m.

Platte County/Smithville winner vs. Kearney, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 6

Championship

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 7 p.m.

CLASS 5 DISTRICT 16

At Kansas City (Oak Park HS)

Saturday’s Game

Quarterfinal

Central vs Oak Park, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3

Semifinals

Park Hill South vs Central/Oak Park winner, 5 p.m.

Staley vs Park Hill, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 6

Championship

Park Hill South/Quarterfinal winner vs Staley/Park Hill winner, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16

At Albany, Mo.

Tuesday’s Games

Semifinals

Worth County vs Albany, 6 p.m.

Stanberry vs Platte Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Game

Championship

Worth County/Albany winner vs Stanberry/Platte Valley winner, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15

At King City, Mo.

Monday's Games

Quarterfinals

South Holt vs Union Star, 4:30 p.m.

King City vs Mound City, 5:45 p.m.

Osborn vs Nodaway-Holt, 7 p.m.

DeKalb vs Stewartsville, 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Semifinals

South Holt/Union Star winner vs King City/Mound City winner, 6 p.m.

Osborn/Nodaway Holt winner vs DeKalb/Stewartsville winner, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Game

Championship

Semifinal 1 winner vs semifinal 2 winner, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 14

At Eagleville, Mo.

Monday's Games

Quarterfinals

Tri-County vs Gilman City, 4:30 p.m.

Pattonsburg vs Winston, 5:45 p.m.

North Harrison vs Mercer, 7 p.m.

Princeton vs Ridgeway, 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Semifinals

Princeton/Ridgeway winner vs North Harrison/Mercer winner, 5:45 p.m.

Tri-County/Gilman City winner vs Pattonsburg/Winston winner, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Championship

Seminfinal 1 winner vs Semifinal 2 winner, 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16

At Gower, Mo.

Monday's Games

Quarterfinals

East Buchanan vs West Platte, 4:30 p.m.

North Platte vs Bishop LeBLond, 6 p.m.

East Atchison vs St. Joseph Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Buchanan vs North Andrew, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Semifinals

East Buchanan/West Platte winner vs North Platte/Bishop LeBLond winner, 6 p.m

East Atchison/St. Joseph Christian winner vs Mid-Buchanan/North Andrew, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Championship

Semifinal 1 winner vs Semifinal 2 winner, 1 p.m.

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 15

At Hamilton, Mo.

Monday's Games

Quarterfinals

Polo vs Maysville, 4:30 p.m.

Hamilton vs South Harrison, 6 p.m.

Plattsburg vs Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Semifinals

Wellington-Napoleon vs Polo/Maysville winner, 6 p.m.

Hamilton/South Harrison winner vs Plattsburg/Gallatin winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Championship

Semifinal 1 winner vs Semifinal 2 winner, 4 p.m.

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 16

At Cameron, Mo.

Monday's Games

Quarterfinals

Lawson vs Lathrop, 5 p.m.

Cameron vs Central (Kansas City), 6:15 p.m.

St. Pius X vs Cristo Rey, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Semifinals

Maryville vs Lawson/Lathrop winner, 5:30 p.m.

St. Pius X/Cristo Rey winner vs Cameron/Central KC winner, 6:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Championship

Semifinal 1 winner vs Semifinal 2 winner, 6 p.m.

CLASS 3 DISTRICT 14

At Chillicothe, Mo.

Monday's Games

Quarterfinals

Chillicothe vs Lexington, 4:30 p.m.

Carrollton vs Lafayette County, 5:45 p.m.

Trenton vs Richmond, 7 p.m.

Brookfield vs St. Paul Lutheran, 8:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Semifinals

Chillicothe/Lexington winner vs Carrollton/Lafayette County winner, 5:30 p.m.

Trenton/Richmond winner vs Brookfield/St. Paul Lutheran winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Championship

Semifinal 1 winner vs Semifinal 2 winner, 5 p.m.

CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16

At Kearney, Mo.

Saturday’s Games

Quarterfinals

Platte County vs Savannah, 4:30 p.m.

Benton vs Lafayette, 1 p.m.

Monday, March 2

Semifinals

Kearney vs Platte County/Savannah winner, 7 p.m.

Smithville vs Benton/Lafayette winner, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, March 6

Championship

Semifinal 12 winner vs Semifinal 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 5 DISTRICT 16

At Kansas City (Oak Park HS)

Saturday’s Game

Quarterfinal

Staley vs Park Hill South, 1 p.m.

Monday, March 2

Semifinals

Park Hill vs Staley/Park Hill South winner, 5 p.m.

Central vs Oak Park, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 5

Championship

Park Hill/Quarterfinal winner vs Central/Oak Park winner, 7 p.m.