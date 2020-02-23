BOYS BASKETBALL
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16
At Albany, Mo.
Monday's Games
Quarterfinals
Rock Port vs. Worth County, 4:45 p.m.
Platte Valley vs. West Nodaway, 6 p.m.
Albany vs. North Nodaway, 7:15 p.m.
Stanberry vs. Northeast Nodaway, 8 15 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Semifinals
Rock Port/Worth County winner vs. Platte Valley/West Nodaway winner, 6 p.m.
Albany/North Nodaway winner vs. Stanberry/Northeast Nodaway winner, 7:15 p.m.
Friday’s Game
Championship
Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 6:30 p.m.
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15
At King City, Mo.
Tuesday’s Games
Quarterfinals
Mound City vs. Union Star, 4:30 p.m.
Osborn vs. DeKalb, 5:45 p.m.
Stewartsville vs. King City, 7 p.m.
South Holt vs. Nodaway-Holt, 8 15 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Semifinals
Mound City/Union Star winner vs. Osborn/DeKalb winner, 6 p.m.
Stewartsville/King City winner vs. South Holt/Nodaway-Holt winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Championship
Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 2 p.m.
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 14
At Eagleville, Mo.
Tueseday’s Games
Quarterfinals
Mercer vs. Tri-County, 4:30 p.m.
Pattonsburg vs. Ridgeway, 5:45 p.m.
Winston vs. North Harrison, 7 p.m.
Princeton vs. Gilman City, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Semifinals
Winston/North Harrison winner vs. Princeton/Gilman City winner, 5:45 p.m.
Mercer/Tri-County winner vs. Pattonsburg/Ridgeway winner, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Championship
Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 3 p.m.
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16
At Gower, Mo.
Tuesday’s Games
Quarterfinals
East Buchanan vs. North Platte, 4:30 p.m.
East Atchison vs. Bishop LeBlond, 6 p.m.
Mid-Buchanan vs. St. Joseph Christian, 7:30 p.m.
North Andrew vs. West Platte, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Semifinals
East Buchanan/North Platte winner vs. East Atchison/Bishop LeBlond winner, 6 p.m.
Mid-Buchanan/St. Joseph Christian winner vs. North Andrew/West Platte winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Championship
Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 3 p.m.
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 15
At Hamilton, Mo.
Tuesday’s Games
Quarterfinals
Plattsburg vs. Northland Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Penney vs. Wellington-Napoleon, 6 p.m.
Gallatin vs. Maysville, 7:30 p.m.
South Harrison vs. Polo, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Semifinals
Plattsburg/Northland Christian winner vs. Penney/Wellington-Napoleon winner, 6 p.m.
Gallatin/Maysville winner vs. South Harrison/Polo winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Championship
Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 6 p.m.
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 14
At Chillicothe, Mo.
Tuesday’s Games
Quarterfinals
Chillicothe vs. Trenton, 4:30 p.m.
St. Paul Lutheran vs. Brookfield, 5:45 p.m.
Richmond vs. Lexington, 7 p.m.
Lafayette County vs. Carrolton, 8 15 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Semifinals
Chillicothe/Trenton winner vs. St. Paul Lutheran/Brookfield winner, 5:30 p.m.
Richmond/Lexington winner vs. Lafayette County/Carrolton winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Championship
Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 6:45 p.m.
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 16
At Cameron, Mo.
Tuesday’s Games
Quarterfinals
Lawson vs. St. Pius X, 4:30 p.m.
Central (Kansas City) vs. Frontier School of Excellence, 5:45 p.m.
Maryville vs. Cristo Rey, 7 p.m.
Lathrop vs. Cameron 8:15 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Semifinals
Lawson/St. Pius X winner vs. Central (Kansas City)/Frontier School of Excellence winner, 5:30 p.m.
Maryville/Cristo Rey winner vs. Lathrop/Cameron winner, 6:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Championship
Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 2 p.m.
CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16
At Kearney, Mo.
Saturday’s Games
Quarterfinals
Benton vs. Savannah, 2:45 p.m.
Platte County vs. Smithville, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3
Semifinals
Benton/Savannah winner vs. Lafayette, 5:30 p.m.
Platte County/Smithville winner vs. Kearney, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 6
Championship
Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 7 p.m.
CLASS 5 DISTRICT 16
At Kansas City (Oak Park HS)
Saturday’s Game
Quarterfinal
Central vs Oak Park, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3
Semifinals
Park Hill South vs Central/Oak Park winner, 5 p.m.
Staley vs Park Hill, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 6
Championship
Park Hill South/Quarterfinal winner vs Staley/Park Hill winner, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 16
At Albany, Mo.
Tuesday’s Games
Semifinals
Worth County vs Albany, 6 p.m.
Stanberry vs Platte Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday’s Game
Championship
Worth County/Albany winner vs Stanberry/Platte Valley winner, 6:30 p.m.
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 15
At King City, Mo.
Monday's Games
Quarterfinals
South Holt vs Union Star, 4:30 p.m.
King City vs Mound City, 5:45 p.m.
Osborn vs Nodaway-Holt, 7 p.m.
DeKalb vs Stewartsville, 8:15 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Semifinals
South Holt/Union Star winner vs King City/Mound City winner, 6 p.m.
Osborn/Nodaway Holt winner vs DeKalb/Stewartsville winner, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s Game
Championship
Semifinal 1 winner vs semifinal 2 winner, 6:30 p.m.
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 14
At Eagleville, Mo.
Monday's Games
Quarterfinals
Tri-County vs Gilman City, 4:30 p.m.
Pattonsburg vs Winston, 5:45 p.m.
North Harrison vs Mercer, 7 p.m.
Princeton vs Ridgeway, 8:15 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Semifinals
Princeton/Ridgeway winner vs North Harrison/Mercer winner, 5:45 p.m.
Tri-County/Gilman City winner vs Pattonsburg/Winston winner, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
Championship
Seminfinal 1 winner vs Semifinal 2 winner, 1:30 p.m.
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16
At Gower, Mo.
Monday's Games
Quarterfinals
East Buchanan vs West Platte, 4:30 p.m.
North Platte vs Bishop LeBLond, 6 p.m.
East Atchison vs St. Joseph Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Mid-Buchanan vs North Andrew, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Semifinals
East Buchanan/West Platte winner vs North Platte/Bishop LeBLond winner, 6 p.m
East Atchison/St. Joseph Christian winner vs Mid-Buchanan/North Andrew, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
Championship
Semifinal 1 winner vs Semifinal 2 winner, 1 p.m.
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 15
At Hamilton, Mo.
Monday's Games
Quarterfinals
Polo vs Maysville, 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton vs South Harrison, 6 p.m.
Plattsburg vs Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Semifinals
Wellington-Napoleon vs Polo/Maysville winner, 6 p.m.
Hamilton/South Harrison winner vs Plattsburg/Gallatin winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
Championship
Semifinal 1 winner vs Semifinal 2 winner, 4 p.m.
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 16
At Cameron, Mo.
Monday's Games
Quarterfinals
Lawson vs Lathrop, 5 p.m.
Cameron vs Central (Kansas City), 6:15 p.m.
St. Pius X vs Cristo Rey, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Semifinals
Maryville vs Lawson/Lathrop winner, 5:30 p.m.
St. Pius X/Cristo Rey winner vs Cameron/Central KC winner, 6:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Championship
Semifinal 1 winner vs Semifinal 2 winner, 6 p.m.
CLASS 3 DISTRICT 14
At Chillicothe, Mo.
Monday's Games
Quarterfinals
Chillicothe vs Lexington, 4:30 p.m.
Carrollton vs Lafayette County, 5:45 p.m.
Trenton vs Richmond, 7 p.m.
Brookfield vs St. Paul Lutheran, 8:15 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Semifinals
Chillicothe/Lexington winner vs Carrollton/Lafayette County winner, 5:30 p.m.
Trenton/Richmond winner vs Brookfield/St. Paul Lutheran winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
Championship
Semifinal 1 winner vs Semifinal 2 winner, 5 p.m.
CLASS 4 DISTRICT 16
At Kearney, Mo.
Saturday’s Games
Quarterfinals
Platte County vs Savannah, 4:30 p.m.
Benton vs Lafayette, 1 p.m.
Monday, March 2
Semifinals
Kearney vs Platte County/Savannah winner, 7 p.m.
Smithville vs Benton/Lafayette winner, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, March 6
Championship
Semifinal 12 winner vs Semifinal 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS 5 DISTRICT 16
At Kansas City (Oak Park HS)
Saturday’s Game
Quarterfinal
Staley vs Park Hill South, 1 p.m.
Monday, March 2
Semifinals
Park Hill vs Staley/Park Hill South winner, 5 p.m.
Central vs Oak Park, 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 5
Championship
Park Hill/Quarterfinal winner vs Central/Oak Park winner, 7 p.m.