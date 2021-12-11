Jaylee Wilson and her fellow seniors set out on a mission this fall: Put Central softball on the map.
The mission was completed as the Indians steamrolled their way to a school-record 26 wins and a showing in the district title game, knocking off No. 1 Staley in the semis after two losses to their conference rivals in the regular season.
“It took a lot of leadership from our seniors,” Wilson said. “We had some great freshmen come in that were able to listen to us. Just everyone buying in. I really think that paid off for our team chemistry. I think that goes a long way between being a good team and a better team.”
The softball competition in northwest Missouri was as competitive as ever with historic seasons at Chillicothe, a Class 3 runner-up led by record-breaker Sophia Luetticke, and a Class 1 champion in Maysville. But it’s Wilson’s contributions to Central’s program-best season against the state’s highest competition that earned her the honor of 2021 All-News-Press NOW Softball Player of the Year.
“We had a really great year last year. That just had to do with our team chemistry. We all bought in,” Wilson said. “Knowing we actually had a chip on our shoulder made our senior season the best Central ever had, knowing we had something to fight for.
“Kendra Hodgin has built the program up. Next year, I think Central will make another good run, hopefully farther. I’m glad we set records and had the season we did.”
Wilson batted .552 in her final season with an on-base percentage of .636 and a slugging percentage of 1.076. She played in all 34 games, tallying a team-high 28 hits, 24 doubles, 51 RBIs, 58 runs and nine home runs. She also drew 26 walks and struck out just nine times.
Her motivation was aplenty coming off a torn ACL just after the conclusion of her junior season in softball.
“It was very devastating,” Wilson said. “I couldn’t do anything for a while. It kinda humbles you, honestly, like you can’t take that for granted. You never know what’s gonna happen, and when you don’t have it you miss it.”
Central’s signature wins throughout the year include a 6-3 win against Chillicothe, upending Savannah 11-0 and the dramatic 7-6 win against Staley in the district semifinals.
Wilson now turns her attention to South Dakota State where she will continue her career after signing with the Jackrabbits on Thursday.
“I really feel like having that home away from home feeling is important. Knowing the coaches really support me, truly want what’s best for me and the program — it’s all about family,” Wilson said. “That was the most important part for me.”
— Brandon Zenner
