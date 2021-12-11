Dan Ritter is the first person to deflect attention or praise.
The East Buchanan head coach guided the Bulldogs to the first state football championship in program history in just his second year on the job, defeating Marceline 21-7. The first person he gave credit to was assistant coach Ron Musser, the head coach of the runner-up team in ‘04. Then followed his staff, his players and his community.
Ritter, the All-News-Press NOW Fall Boys Coach of the Year, has all the love and respect from his team, though.
“He’s really just a friend to all of us,” sophomore Trevor Klein said. “He always talks to us, makes us laugh and brings the energy. I’ve never had a coach like that, that acts like your friend and really loves you.”
The Bulldogs finished the year 14-1, avenging their only loss to the season against Mid-Buchanan. East Buch fell 28-21 in Week 7 before a 35-21 payback win in the district semis.
In the final four playoff games, the Bulldogs never trailed and held every opponent to 12 points or less.
The only other 11-man teams from northwest Missouri to win state since the ‘05 Cameron Dragons included one title from Lawson and multiple titles from Maryville and Hamilton.
“Just to be in the same conversation with all of those teams, what a blessing,” Ritter said. “We’re really proud of these guys and the tradition we’re setting here at East Buchanan and hopefully it can go on for years to come, and these seniors laid the groundwork.”
Ritter’s team graduates six players, and Klein wasn’t shy to add that talks and prep is already underway to come back ready to defend next fall.
And the players wouldn’t rather have anybody else at the helm.
“The amount of trust and hard work that we put into this program and Coach Ritter and the staff,” senior Caleb McCartney said. “There’s no other people that deserve this than the town of Gower.”
— Brandon Zenner
