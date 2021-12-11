In northwest Missouri, Lafayette senior Jaron Saunders was known as one of the quarterbacks with the most potential to be a splash this fall.
By the end of his first game of the season, his name was known across the state. Saunders threw for a state record 684 yards in Week 2 at Atchison, the single-game MSHSAA record. That same night saw senior receiver Kingston Oliver haul in a state record 398 yards and a record-tying four touchdown catches.
“It’s still unbelievable to me to this day. It’s something as a kid you dream of, breaking a record and stuff,” Saunders said. “I give all the credit to the team; I just threw the ball, they made all the plays. It’s something that doesn’t seem real still to this point.
“That’s just a moment to me where I gained full confidence in myself, because I struggled with that going through my high school years.”
Saunders ended the year with 2,290 yards passing and 20 touchdowns, adding nine more rushing scores and 315 yards. In leading the Irish, he has been named the 2021 All-News-Press NOW City Football Player of the Year.
Saunders completed 57% of his passes throughout the season as the Irish started 6-1 on the year before losses to St. Pius X and Maryville in the final two weeks of the regular season. Lafayette earned the No. 2 seed and a bye in Class 4 District 8 before falling to Excelsior Springs.
“It was great knowing I had a great team behind my back, a great coaching staff to push me to get to those limits I wanted to reach, to reach some goals that Lafayette hadn’t had in a while. You have your wins and losses, but this year was great for us,” Saunders said. “Not getting a coach until late in the summer, so we really had to grind to get the plays in, get the defense in.”
Saunders credits his mother and brother for his daily motivation and inspiration while former Lafayette quarterback Drew Cortez, now an assistant at Raytown South and a quarterbacks coach, has helped his development throughout the years.
Saunders also officially verbally committed to Missouri Western on Monday before making the announcement on social media Friday morning, cementing his college future in the town he’s called home since third grade.
— Brandon Zenner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.