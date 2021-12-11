When the end of the cross country season came around, Nodaway Valley’s Riley Blay firmly established himself as one of the top runners in the entire state of Missouri.
The sophomore ran his way to gold with a 16-minute, 5.9-second race at the Class 1 State Cross Country Championships, a mark that was more than 20 seconds ahead of the field and was an all-state run in four of the five classes.
Blay’s season also ends with him crowned as the All-News-Press NOW Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.
Blay was an all-state runner as a freshman, placing 16th while his brother, current Missouri Western runner Tyler, claimed the top spot in Class 1.
But he stepped up in his place and was a dominant force in 2021. He placed first in six meets before running a new personal best at the state meet. He previously ran a 16:19.1 while finishing sixth at the Gan Creek Classic on Sept. 25, a preview of the state meet’s course. That race featured the state’s top runners from all classes.
Blay was also the only boys runner on the Nodaway Valley team with any previous experience prior to this year.
— Brandon Zenner
