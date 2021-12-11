Aydan Gladstone’s final moments as a Worth County Tiger were spent speaking about what it meant to play for one of the state’s premiere 8-man teams. A common trait for the senior quarterback, who even in his best moments, was always quick to credit those around him.
“He was such a great leader both on and off the field,” Worth County head coach Jon Adwell said. “The kid became not only a great skill guy, but also a very physical ball player for our team.”
Gladstone was instrumental in leading the Tigers back to the state championship game and is the 2021 All-News-Press NOW 8-Man Football Player of the Year.
Gladstone started as a sophomore, taking over a team that was reloading after a state championship loss to Mound City the year before. Gladstone passed for 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns, while rushing for 881 yards.
After missing most of his junior season with an ankle injury, Gladstone made the most out of his senior season. The Worth County quarterback was the state best quarterback in 8-man, passing for 1,500 and 32 touchdowns. It wasn’t until the district championship that he threw his first interception.
“He had a huge offseason in the weight room to put himself in position to be a force on both sides of the ball,” Adwell said.
Gladstone and the Tigers went into the state championship with a perfect record, but without running back Alex Rinehart. Rinehart rushed 2,313 yards this season. Despite not having Rinehart, Gladstone led the Tigers to 42 points in the game, eventually falling to Drexel.
Gladstone passed for 3,429 yards, 53 touchdowns, and just 12 interceptions in 36 career games. On the ground, Gladstone rushed for 1,946 yards and 39 touchdowns.
— Anthony Crane
