All-City Basketball teams announced Friday By Jacob Meikel News-Press NOW Mar 31, 2023 Selections for the All-City Boys and Girls Basketball First and Second teams, as chosen by city basketball coaches, were announced on Friday:Girls First TeamLauren Wells, CentralKelsey Johnson, Benton (Co-MVP)Andrea Simmons, BentonTatum Studer, Bishop LeBlond (Co-MVP)Shae Lewis, Bishop LeBlondChloe Burnham, St. Joe ChristianGirls Second TeamCharlie Broaden, CentralTeegan Broaden, CentralPeyton Anderson, BentonEliana Arambula, BentonKaleigh Ziesel, Bishop LeBlondTalicia Byrd, LafayetteBoys First TeamDenver Domann, BentonStone Wetlaufer, CentralGabe Fields, CentralCamden Bennett, Lafayette (MVP)Mikey Thomas, LafayetteJake Korell, Bishop LeBlondBoys Second TeamMyles Bachali, BentonLincoln Goodwin, BentonNick Orscheln, St. Joe ChristianJohnston Stewart, St. Joe ChristianGeorge Galloway, LafayetteChris Miljavic, Bishop LeBlond Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.
