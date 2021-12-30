From Arrowhead Stadium to Maryville, inside and outside of St. Joseph city limits, the sports scene in 2021 made for a historic and electric year.
Once sparse crowds due to the COVID-19 pandemic turned into full gyms and stadiums to watch a year many in Northwest Missouri won’t forget.
Here are top of the 10 storylines from the 2021 year that was in sports:
1. Kansas City Chiefs
return to the Super Bowl
For the second-straight year, the Kansas City Chiefs represented the AFC in the Super Bowl, falling 31-9 to Tampa Bay in Tom Brady’s first season.
Starting with an offensive line made up of second-stringers, the Chiefs remade the group with five new starters in the offseason while addressing a need at linebacker with Mizzou’s Nick Bolton in the second round and defensive line in free agency with Jarran Reed.
2. A dominant year for
Northwest Missouri State
The year 2021 was the year of the Bearcat. Men’s basketball began with a historically dominant run to a third national title in four postseasons. The track and field team then sent 13 to outdoor nationals, and Hiba Mahgoub became the first women’s national champion. Men’s tennis won the MIAA-GAC tournament and went on to the quarterfinals.
Rich Wright led Bearcat football to the regional final. Women’s soccer advanced to its first national tournament, and volleyball also returned to the postseason.
3. Change coming within
Missouri Western athletics
The early portion of 2021 saw success for Griffon athletics. Men’s basketball advanced to the postseason. Hanna Williams went on to nationals for track. The men’s golf team advanced to the regional, while Allycia Gan represented the women at nationals after finishing second at regionals.
The theme of the fall has been change. Jen Bagley-Trotter, a softball coach of two decades, received a Division-I job at St. Thomas in July. Josh Looney departed as the director of athletics for North Alabama in August. Brett Esely, in charge of external relations, stepped down after two decades with the university.
The Griffons have also seen openings come with the departure of volleyball coach Marian Carbin and lacrosse coach Rachel Benzing this month, leaving four key vacancies left to be filled.
4. Introducing the St.
Joe Sports Hall of Fame
The forementioned Esely and the St. Joseph Sports Commission held the first induction ceremony for the St. Joe Area Sports Hall of Fame in September. The inaugural class included area legends; Wes Barnett, Cheri Kempf, Mike Rucker Bill Snyder were among a group that included 10 individuals, one team and one special olympics athlete.
The event saw hundreds in attendance with a second event planned for 2022.
5. East Buchanan football
claims state championship
The Bulldogs overcame their lone regular season loss of the year to Mid-Buchanan by getting payback in the district semis on their way to a dominant postseason run and the Class 1 state title. Dan Ritter was the ANPN Boys Coach of the Year, and Trevor Klein was the player of the year while being the Class 1 offensive player of the year.
6. Sundell wins Miss
Show-Me Basketball
Maryville’s Serena Sundell became the third player from northwest Missouri to win the state’s top honor for a girls basketball player as Miss Show-Me Basketball.
She was a two-time player of the year in her class, averaging 25.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.1 steals as a senior. She finished with 2,358 points, going 22-2 as a senior. She has since been named Big 12 Freshman of the Week twice at Kansas State.
7. Chiefs Training
Camp returns to St. Joe
Missouri Western and the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to bring training camp back to St. Joseph following a Super Bowl win in early 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic kept the Chiefs at their facility in Kansas City.
The Chiefs returned to St. Joe this summer, and one more summer is guaranteed under the deal.
8. St. Joseph area
prep sports shine
No matter the season, St. Joseph always seemed to be on the big stage for high school sports.
In basketball, the Benton girls took home fourth in the state while LeBlond shocked northwest Missouri, getting to the Class 2 quarterfinals, all the while Platte Valley capped a perfect year with the Class 1 title. Mid-Buchanan wrestling also won the team title.
In the spring, Lafayette took home third and East Buchanan placed second in baseball. Maryville and LeBlond girls soccer played in the state quarterfinals, while Mid-Buch’s inaugural season came up just shy of a district title. LeBlond won yet another state golf title while Savannah’s Cole Horton took a perfect single record to the semis in tennis. Golds returned in track from St. Joseph Christian’s Brooklyn Miller, who won three, and Landon Swavey, as well as from Maryville’s Brooklyn Holtman, East Buch’s Emma Klein and others.
Bishop LeBlond football had a historic third season of 8-man, coming up just shy of a district title, while Lafayette’s duo of Jaron Saunders and Kingston Oliver broke state passing and receiving records. Maryville, Chillicothe and LeBlond soccer all played in the state tournament. Central softball had its best season in history while Maysville won a state title and Chillicothe took second. LeBlond tennis went to state once again, Savannah and Central swimming shined at the state meet, and LeBlond girls volleyball became the first city team to play in a state championship match.
9. Perez, Lopez rake
while prospects shine
Salvador Perez tied for the league lead with 48 home runs, a new record for catchers. He won the AL Silver Slugger and Gold Glove awards and led baseball with 121 RBIs. The club also saw Nicky Lopez emerge as an everyday infielder and Gold Glove candidate, batting .300 on the year and an AL-best .334 after June 15. His .987 fielding percentage led AL shortstops.
Bobby Witt Jr. was named the Minor League Player of the Year, hitting .290 with 33 home runs. MJ Melendez also led the minors with 41 homers while hitting .288, while Nick Pratto hit 21 home runs in 63 games at Triple-A.
There’s also a local rooting interest in the minor leagues as Central grad Noah Cameron was selected in the seventh round and will work in the Royals’ farm system in the future.
10. Mustangs win MINK League title
Johnny Coy’s group won the MINK League title after a canceled 2020 season, and it was a storybook run.
The Mustangs were just two games over .500 entering the playoffs but scored four runs the final two innings of a wild card win at Chillicothe. In the North Division Championships, St. Joe scored eight runs in the final three innings, overcoming a 7-0 deficit to win at Clarinda. The A’s were 8-0 against the Mustangs and 37-5 overall in the regular season.
In Game 1 of the championship series, the Mustangs scored nine runs with two outs in the ninth to overcome a 7-2 deficit at Sedalia. They then scored 12 runs in four innings and won the MINK title via run rule in Game 2.
