1st team Offense
Position Name School Grade
QB Aydan Gladstone Worth County sr.
RB Parker Muff King City sr.
AP Landon Gardner LeBlond jr.
AP Drake Eychaner North Andrew jr.
E Jake Korell LeBlond jr.
E Julio Gann LeBlond sr.
OL Austin Colvin Stanberry sr.
OL Sawyer McCallon King City sr.
OL Owen Oesch SW Livingston sr.
OL Trevor Weir Platte Valley jr.
1st team Defense
Position Name School Grade
DL Jacob Chittum North Andrew jr.
DL Aaron Schlueter East Atchison sr.
DL Rhylan Hall Mound City jr.
DL Glenn Holt SW Livingston jr.
LB Landon Gardner LeBlond jr.
LB Kaylin Merriweather East Atchison sr.
LB Colten Stevens Rock Port sr.
DB Aydan Gladstone Worth County sr.
DB Carter Holocek East Atchison sr.
DB Corbin Taylor King City sr.
2nd team Offense
Position Name School Grade
QB Jordan Haley Braymer fr.
RB Alex Rinehart Worth County sr.
AP Kaylin Merriweather East Atchison sr.
AP Carter Luke Platte Valley jr.
E Landon Baker Braymer so.
E Dylan McIntyre Worth County jr.
OL Aiden Miller North Andrew jr.
OL Austin Pride Worth County sr.
OL Chase Moss King City jr.
OL Lance Wallace Stanberry jr.
2nd team Defense
Position Name School Grade
DL Landon Jackson King City jr.
DL James Herr Nodaway Valley sr.
DL Jesse Knapp Mound City sr.
DL Austin Colvin Stanberry sr.
LB Wyatt Miller DeKalb sr.
LB Will Cordell Nodaway Valley sr.
LB Hayden Ferry Platte Valley sr.
DB Hayden Ecker North Andrew jr.
DB Drake Miller DeKalb sr.
DB Landon Wells King City sr.
*Indicates player of the Year
Coach of the Year — Chuck Davis, Bishop LeBlond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.