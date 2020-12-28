Certain medical workers considered among the most essential to vaccinate for COVID-19 still are waiting to receive their shots, in part because they work outside a hospital system and no other locations in St. Joseph have vaccines to give.

Mosaic Life Care, the largest hospital system in Northwest Missouri, has received both the Pzfier and Moderna vaccines. The St. Joseph Health Department still is waiting to receive either vaccine, and staff there scrambled to rework a vaccination plan after state authorities said they wouldn't receive the Moderna vaccine until after January.

"We don't want to wait until then to start vaccinating," Connie Werner, clinic supervisor for the St. Joseph Health Department, said.

The department's plan initially relied on receiving the Moderna vaccine because it does not require ultra-cold storage. Once staff at the health department found out the state's allotment of the Moderna vaccine wouldn't make it to them, with it instead being predominantly used for long-term care facilities, they switched the plan to allow for vaccinations using the Pfzier medication.

"If you don't have that also ultra cold, you can put it in the fridge and then you have a limited amount of time to get it done," Werner said. "We will have a very quick turnaround from the time we get it to the time that we're going to be distributing the vaccine."

Werner said the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has not provided a timeline for when the health department will receive doses. It's unclear which, if any, other medical businesses have been approved to distribute COVID-19 doses besides the health department and Mosaic.

In preparation for doses arriving at the health department, a survey has been launched for health care organizations to submit. This "statement of interest" is intended to create a roster of organizations that the St. Joseph Health Department has to vaccinate. The survey does not guarantee that a medical organization will receive doses, and the survey is not meant to be filled out by individuals.

Tier 1A medical organizations can fill out the survey by visiting the St. Joseph Health Department's Facebook page. These types of organizations include dental providers, optometrists and ophthalmologists, home health and hospice agencies, mental health providers, physical therapy providers, chiropractors and other businesses that provide "patient facing" medical services.

Werner said the health department hadn't yet devised a strategy for vaccinating other essential workers who fall into tier 1B. Widespread vaccine distribution isn't expected until spring or summer of 2021.

On Monday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced vaccinations had begun in Missouri's nursing homes. It wasn't immediately clear if any homes in the St. Joseph area received vaccines, which will be given to nursing home residents by Walgreens and CVS employees.

Also on Monday, the St. Joseph Health Department announced four more Buchanan County residents have died from the coronavirus since last Wednesday. Each of the people were elderly: three men in their 70s and 80s and a woman in her 90s. To date, 128 Buchanan County residents have died from the virus.