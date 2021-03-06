ALMA, Mo. — Platte Valley and the Santa Fe Chiefs are no strangers to defense. But Saturday afternoon’s quarterfinal game toed the line between good defense and sloppy offense. Platte Valley proved to have the better defense, holding the Chiefs to five points in the fourth quarter and punching their ticket to their second-straight final four appearance with a 52-38 win Saturday.

“I mean, we’re state bound again and it’s so enjoyable,” Platte Valley senior Sydnee Deen said. “We have to enjoy it as much as we can, but our goal is to go down there and beat whoever we play.”

Platte Valley will face two-time defending state champion Walnut Grove on Friday March 12. The Tigers defeated Platte Valley 52-41 in last season’s semifinal game. For Platte Valley, a second-straight trip to Springfield is just as exciting as it was a season ago.

“It is still so awesome,” Platte Valley senior Malia Collins said. “Walnut Grove won, so it’s official and we’re going to play them again. It was a fun game last year to play and I think today prepared us for the physicality that’s going to come.”

Platte Valley’s final game before Springfield proved to be tougher than some from Platte Valley anticipated. The Chiefs took the early momentum with a 19-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.

“That was definitely not what I expected coming into this,” Collins said. “I think I just got rattled in the first half, but I don’t think that I ever lost confidence in us. I knew we could work together and pull it out somehow.”

The Santa Fe lead quickly disappeared in the second quarter thanks to the Platte Valley senior group. Paige West and Madelynn Mattson scored four points each early in the quarter and Malia Collins’ free throws at the 2:32 mark gave Platte Valley a 22-21 lead.

Platte Valley led 24-23 at halftime and extended that lead to three early in the third quarter on a Malia Collins layup. The Chiefs responded with two free throws from Atleigh Clark and a three-pointer from Allexis Lark to regain the lead.

Platte Valley’s Sarah Langford’s layup on the game’s next possession began a 6-0 run for Platte Valley. Santa Fe cut the lead to two on a pair of free throws with four seconds left in the third quarter.

The Chiefs never regained the lead after their run early in the third quarter. Santa Fe trailed 37-35 with 6:47 left in the game, but that’s as close as the game would get. Platte Valley ended the game with a 13-3 run.

“We talk about all the time that good teams make runs and better teams answer those runs,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen said. “That’s what our focus was, whenever they went on a run or hit a couple of shots, we had to make sure we answered and got a bucket or two ourselves.”

Malia Collins was the long offensive player in Saturday’s matchup to reach double digits with 10 points. Angle was second on the team with nine points and Maggie Collins finished third with seven points. Platte Valley then had three other players finish with six points.

“It was just a real team effort,” Pedersen said.