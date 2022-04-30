Northwest Missouri State defensive tackle Sam Roberts is the first Bearcat selected in the NFL Draft since 2014, going to New England with the 200th overall pick in the sixth round Saturday.
“When I heard his voice on the phone I had to catch my breath for a second,” Roberts said, referring to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. “I can’t even put into words to describe the feeling I got out of that. I’m just so excited to be in this position. I just want to thank the organization for seeing something in me and picking me."
Roberts, a longtime Patriots fan himself, was a Division II All-American and the 2021 Cliff Harris Award winner as the best small college defensive player in the nation. He was the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year and Super Region 3 Defensive Player of the Year, collecting 61 tackles, 18 for a loss and 6.5 sacks.
“It’s a fairy tail ending,” Roberts said in a conference call with Patriots beat reports. “You grow up watching the team and they end up picking you in the draft.”
He was invited to the Hula Bowl, measuring at 6-4.5 and 287 pounds. His showing earned him a late invite to the East-West Shrine Game, and the man who "loved (former Patriots lineman) Vince Wilfork" growing up gets to play for the same franchise he shined in.
“I’m a true believer (that) if you can play football, they’ll find you,” Roberts said. “That’s what people have been preaching and I think there’s a lot of truth to that.”
The Waynesville, Missouri, standout is the first Bearcat to have his named called since Brandon Dixon.
He had a 30-inch vertical jump at his Mizzou Pro Day, benched-pressing 225 pounds for 26 reps with a 4.9 40-yard dash.
