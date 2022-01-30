KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second-straight week, the Kansas City Chiefs had 13 seconds.
After getting the ball back with one minute left in the first half in Sunday’s AFC Championship, still holding a 21-10 lead, the Chiefs had 13 seconds to work with in the red zone.
First, a pass attempt by Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek Hill in the back right corner of the end zone saw Bengals cornerback Eli Apple flagged for defensive pass interference. The ball was then placed at the 1-yard line with nine seconds left in the half.
“I was hoping we could get the ball in the endzone,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.
Knowing he needed to work quick, Mahomes took a snap from the shotgun and looked left. Without an open receiver, he threw the ball away to live another down.
“We had just run a play that took four seconds the play before where I burned it, so I knew the time was low, obviously,” Mahomes said. “I knew we needed to get points.”
So with five seconds left on the play clock, the offense remained on the field seeking seven points instead of a field goal to the pleasure of a raucous Arrowhead Stadium.
“We were trying to score a touchdown,” Reid said. “So, any way we could score a touchdown, we were trying to score a touchdown.”
With that, Mahomes faked a handoff to Jerick McKinnon. With two receivers over the
middle covered, Mahomes dumped the ball off to Hill in the left flat. He took four steps before being swallowed up by Apple and Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson.
“Hindsight would tell you the passes weren’t working, so maybe you should’ve run it,” Reid said. “We were just trying to get the ball in the endzone.”
But Mahomes blamed his own judgment on the play for not clocking the ball with a possibility at another play or field goal.
“We called a play that we were trying to get someone over the middle quick and I was supposed to throw the ball away,” Mahomes said. “I got a little greedy there and tried to get it to Tyreek for a touchdown.”
From there, the offensive momentum disappeared for Kansas City. The Bengals went on a 21-0 run.
And Cincinnati sensed a changing in the tides.
“That’s a big play that our defense made,” Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said. “I think that was really the turning point in the game.”
“When our defense makes that play and we were down 11, just like when it was four or five weeks ago,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor added, “we knew we were going to be able to win that game.”
And this time, Kansas City didn’t have an answer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.