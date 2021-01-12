The St. Joseph Health Department will begin giving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers as soon as Wednesday.

A press release sent out Tuesday said the department won’t be offering its normal services Wednesday, Jan. 13, through Friday, Jan. 15, because staff will be involved in COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The local health department was notified by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services that a shipment of vaccines will arrive and clinics will be held to vaccinate forward-facing health-care personnel, the release said.

Health Director Debra Bradley said the health department will keep 800 of the Pfizer vaccines and is expected to use around 675 of those vaccines within the remainder of the week and the rest will be stored at Mosaic Life Care in ultra-cold storage. Vaccines not being used by the Health Department will be distributed to seven other providers throughout Northwest Missouri.

Bradley said the department originally requested to be a vaccine provider in early November and were approved by mid-December. However, after the Department learned it would not be receiving the Moderna vaccine, they switched to request the Pfizer vaccine.

“We are hopeful that after this week, it will help push the state closer to that next phase of vaccines,” Bradley said. “We are just as excited as everybody else is and we hope people understand that. By doing these targeted clinics this week, it will help us get to that next round.”

The news release said local public health departments do not have the authority to move forward with vaccinations from one phase to the next, but after notification from the state, the health department will move into phase 1B, which includes first responders, critical infrastructure and high-risk populations.

Phase 1B will include those who are essential infrastructure, are over the age of 65, or have prior health conditions. As of now Bradley has not released where the 1A vaccinations will take place this week, but she said the providers who will be receiving the vaccine have been told what day they are expected to show up.

“I’m hoping that this rolls out quickly, and we’re ready to get in people’s arms,” Bradley said. “It’s just a matter of getting the vaccine and getting the state’s blessing to move forward.”

Tuesday it was announced in Washington that the U.S. will shift to speed COVID-19 shots.

Washington is also urging states to immediately start vaccinating other groups lower down on the priority scale, including people age 65 and older and younger people with certain health problems.

Buchanan County announced two more COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. A man in his 60s and a man in his 70s were announced.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.