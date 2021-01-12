The St. Joseph Health Department will begin giving COVID-19 vaccines to health-care workers as soon as Wednesday.

A press release sent out Tuesday said the department won't be offering its normal services Wednesday, Jan. 13, through Friday, Jan. 15, because staff will be involved in COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The local health department was notified by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services that a shipment of vaccines will arrive and clinics will be held to vaccinate forward-facing health-care personnel, the release said.

The news release said local public health departments do not have the authority to move forward with vaccinations from one phase to the next, but after notification from the state, the health department will move into phase 1B, which includes first responders, critical infrastructure and high-risk populations.