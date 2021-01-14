While the Chiefs’ enjoyed a bye week after earning the AFC’s top seed, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was still at work.

He interviewed for five different head coaching vacancies around the league last week, but is now back to work with all his focus is on the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Divisional Round.

“First of all, it was an honor and a privilege, but that’s not what we’re here for,” he said. “We’re here to talk about the Cleveland Browns.”

As the Chiefs get prepared to face off with the Browns on Sunday, former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is set to return to Kansas City.

Bieniemy was the running backs coach for the Chiefs during Hunt’s rookie season, which saw Hunt top the league’s rushing charts on the way to a Pro Bowl and Pro Football Writers’ Rookie of the Year honors.

Bieniemy said Hunt has been missed around the Chiefs locker room.

“Kareem is a beautiful kid. He has a beautiful spirit about himself,” Bieniemy said. “He’s a fun-loving family guy, and he’s one of those kids you just can’t help but want great things to happen to.”

Bieniemy said on the field, Hunt has developed into a strong, formidable runner.

“(Hunt) runs hard, plays hard, knows how to maximize every opportunity. You can see that when he’s out on the field,” he said. “He runs with an attitude. He runs with a determined mindset that he’s going to find a way to make it across that line.”

While he’s been a complete back on his own, the Browns pair Hunt with Nick Chubb, forming one of the best backfield duos in the league.

The two combined for 1,908 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground to go along with 454 yards and five touchdowns through the air during the 2020 regular season. In last week’s AFC Wild Card playoff against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the two combined for 206 total yards and three touchdowns, as the Browns won, 48-37.

“It’s like a double-headed monster,” Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu said. “Kareem, he can do a lot of things out of the backfield. They motion him out a lot in empty sets trying to find a matchup. And Nick Chubb, he reminds me of those old school runners, you know what I mean? Big, stocky, low to the ground, tough to tackle.”

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said preparing for the duo has been hard since both backs are effective running the ball and catching passes out of the backfield.

“Normally, we’d be in practice and put a 24 and a 27 jersey on and say, ‘You gotta know that when 27’s in there, they got a chance of doing this,’ but quite frankly, this week, we gotta defend the running back,” Spagnuolo said. “Whichever running back is in there can run the football, catch it, and I think our guys have been in tune to that and hopefully that’ll show up in the game.”

Spagnuolo said quarterback Baker Mayfield adds another element to the Browns’ running scheme that makes it even harder to defend.

“What makes it challenging is with Baker Mayfield, their misdirection runs are really him running boots and movement passes,” Spagnuolo said. “That’s where our eyes got to be right. That’s where we got to build the wall, track the hip and set the edge just like we talk about, but they present a problem, no question.”

The Chiefs won’t have seen the field in two weeks once they face the Browns, but Bieniemy said this week has gotten his and the team’s focus directed toward Cleveland.

“At the end of the day, my focus and attention on the Cleveland Browns. This is a great team, and they’re playing some great ball,” Bieniemy said. “I know our guys are fired up and excited. They’re refreshed, they’ve hit the reset button. Now, it’s time to get out there and produce and show exactly what we’re about.”