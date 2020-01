The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans 51-31 in Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round matchup at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs overcame a 24-0 deficit by scoring 41 unanswered. Patrick Mahomes threw 5 touchdowns, including 3 to Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs will host Tennessee In the AFC Championship at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, January 19, on CBS 30 KCJO.

