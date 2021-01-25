Early on in Sunday night’s AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs found themselves in a hole. The Chiefs were already down by a field goal when Mecole Hardman, who’s considered one of the league’s best return specialists, went back to receive a punt.

Hardman mishandled the punt, flinging it back a few yards to the Chiefs’ three-yard line, where the Bills recovered. Buffalo went on to score a touchdown on the next play, as Hardman tossed a jacket over his head on the sideline.

“I don’t know what was going through my head, man,” Hardman said. “Just a dumb mistake on my part.”

Before he could get down on himself, Hardman said his teammates rushed to his side, encouraging him to push on.

“Pat and the other guys, they were like, ‘Keep your head up, it’s a long game, we got a lot more plays to make, we’re going to need you down the stretch,’” Hardman said.

As Patrick Mahomes noted, the Chiefs had been in the situation before. Kansas City came back from double-digit deficits in each of its three playoff games last season on the way to the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

Sunday night, Mahomes said he knew Hardman would bounce back from his early mistake.

“We’ve been in that situation before,” Mahomes said, “so I told him he’s going to make a play in this game that’s going to change the game.”

Hardman did just that, scoring the Chiefs’ first touchdown of the game on the next drive and breaking off a 50-yard run on the drive that gave the Chiefs the lead.

The Chiefs never gave up that lead, as they claimed their second-straight AFC title.

Over the course of the game, Mahomes said he and his teammates lean on each other to be successful.

“We believe in each other,” Mahomes said. “We think we’re going to do whatever it takes to win, and those guys did that.”

As the Chiefs set out on their quest to repeat as Super Bowl champions, they’re banding together to get across the finish line. Hardman said he could see that Sunday night.

“My teammates, they’re going to be with me,” he said. “They’re going to keep me up, they’re going to keep me motivated and make sure I don’t have my head down.”

No team has repeated as Super Bowl champions since the New England Patriots did it in 2004 and 2005. The Chiefs will have the chance to do that when they head to Tampa in just under two weeks.

With that kind of accomplishment on the line, Hardman said the Chiefs will do anything they can to bring the Lombardi Trophy back home to Kansas City.

“We just have a goal in mind, and we all want to achieve that goal no matter what it takes,” Hardman said. “We always try to improve on everything we do, and I think that’s what separated us. I think we’re going to take that same mentality two weeks from now into the Super Bowl.”

The Chiefs established their mantra of “Run It Back” early in the season. If they want to do that, Mahomes said the team must keep their relentless mentality and keep working as a team as they work their way to Tampa.

“When we went into the season, we weren’t talking about going to the Super Bowl, we were talking about winning again,” Mahomes said. “We’re trying to run it back, and we mean that, and I’m excited for the opportunity to go out there and play against a great football team and try to do that.”

The Chiefs will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55 on Sunday, Feb. 7.