CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Bishop LeBlond learned one important aspect in its trek to the championship match on Saturday; the opponents get tougher the deeper you go.
The Golden Eagles dropped all three sets to Hermann in the Class 2 championship game at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, ending LeBlond’s bid for its first state championship in the program's history.
“We were not able to effectively and consistently put our block up which caused our defense a lot of trouble,” coach Kimberly Huss said. “Hats off to Hermann, they’re a championship type of team that plays really well with not many of their players showing much weakness.”
The Golden Eagles day started off better than the day prior as senior Kianna Herrera smashed an opening kill to put LeBlond up 1-0 and the lead would build to 3-0 off a couple Bearcat hitting mistakes.
The lead soon dwindled to a tie game as Hermann started turning tips off of Eagle kill attempts into points, matching LeBlond’s point total at 5. The Golden Eagles soon struggled to find any open floor as the Bearcats dug up everything thrown at them and took a 25-18 opening set advantage.
The opening of the second set was very similar to the first set with Bishop LeBlond setting the tone early with a 3-1 lead but again, the lead evaporated as Hermann blasted kill after kill as the Bearcats would end the second set on a 18-8 run to take the set, 25-14.
The third set saw the Bearcats come out firing on all cylinders, put up a quick 5-1 lead and could’ve spelled doom for LeBlond but the Golden Eagles dug themselves out of the hole and battled back, eventually tying the game up at 14 led by consecutive kills from junior Paige Perry.
Hermann inched ahead down the stretch, taking a 19-16 lead with the Bearcats smelling the championship trophy. Hermann finished off the Bishop LeBlond on a 6-1 run, winning the third set 25-17.
“Part of what we talked about on our trip down here was that we didn’t come this far just to come this far. We played as hard as we possibly could until the final point and that we left everything we had out on that floor, and I do think we did that,” Huss said graciously about her team.
Herrera and Perry led the kill hitting attack, recording seven kills each and sophomore Kyla Conard finished with 17 assists.
Defensively, three players had 10 or more digs, with senior Emily Welter leading the way with 19 and Sadie Ward adding 11 and Herrera totaling 10.
“It was obviously disappointing not to win state,” Welter said. “But through my four years we never made it this far and this was a really fun experience to come to state as a senior.”
Herrera agreed,” The fact that we made it to the championship this year with a team that I had never played with until this year means a lot and I’m super proud of what we accomplished.”
Bishop LeBlond ends its season state-runner up in Class 2 with a record of 27-10-1.
