In the midst of his senior season, Benton High School’s Tyler Murphy is hoping he gets the chance to wrestle for a state title once again. But it hasn’t been a normal year for anyone.

“We’re doing as much as we can right now,” Murphy said. “What we can do is what we’re doing.”

Murphy was a state runner-up at last season’s Class 2 State Wrestling Championships. But he said the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown things off this season.

As the Cardinals reach the tail end of their season, coach Brad Hubbard said they’re starting to get back into their rhythm.

“Our routine is starting to get a little bit better each and every week, which is what we’re wanting to try to do this time of year,” Hubbard said, “so looking forward to it.”

The Cardinals are preparing to host the MEC Championships this weekend. It’s been 12 years since Benton took home its last MEC title back in 2009. Murphy said bringing the title back to the south side would give them a sense of validation.

“It would show the school what Benton wrestling is all about and show us who we actually are,” Murphy said.

Murphy has missed some time in his senior season due to injury, compiling a 7-1 record headed into the weekend. In Murphy’s absence, fellow senior Angelo Barron has been leading the Cardinals, wrestling to a 13-8 record, which includes a 1st place finish at the Excelsior Springs Tiger Classic earlier this month.

Barron said an MEC championship in his senior year would be significant for the program.

“It would mean a lot,” Barron said. “It being my senior year, and us as a team winning a conference title, it would definitely be a big leg up for the Benton wrestling team.”

As the Cardinals prepare for the conference tournament, Barron said they’re just working on doing the little things right.

“We’ve just been going hard in the room,” he said. “Knocking it out, working on conditioning and just trying to get better all around.”

COVID-19 has made things difficult for every team this season, but Hubbard said when it comes down to it, their preparation has not been much different from years past.

“We’re doing the same things training wise that we’ve always done, so the expectations are the same,” Hubbard said. “Get in here, get better and push yourself to be the best you can be.”

Barron said he realizes the potential of the team, and the team is focused on doing the best in the situation that they face.

“It’s hard on every school,” Barron said. “It’s really hard on all schools around St. Joe and all around Missouri in general, so we’re just treating it like we can.”

Murphy leads the way for the Cardinals in terms of championship-level talent on the mat. He says he hopes he can lead the Cardinals to glory once again, this weekend and beyond.

“I’m just going to keep working hard and push these younger guys into a role that, when I leave, I want them to take,” Murphy said. “I just keep working hard and keep doing what I’m going to do, and hopefully I end up on top.”

The MEC Wrestling Championships kick off Saturday at Benton High School.