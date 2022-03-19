SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Benton Cardinals maintained a lead for must of the first 24 minutes of Saturday’s Class 4 Championship at JQH Arena.
But John Burroughs pushed ahead on a 3-pointer by Monet Witherspoon to end the third, then taking their first two-score lead early in the second en route to a 54-46 victory.
It’s the first time Benton (25-6) has advanced to the Class 4 Final Four in back-to-back years, ending with fourth- and second-place finishes.
“This is a special group. They’ve done something that’s never been done in Benton history,” Benton coach Chris Michaels said.
The seniors of the Cardinals wouldn’t go down easy, either. Jaida Cox finished with a game-high 20 points, adding three assists.
“I just knew I had to put everything in for the girls that were gonna do the same thing for me,” Cox said.
Olivia Walters snagged six boards, and Lauren Burright followed up her 12-point semifinal with five points and three assists.
“Our chemistry, it’s insane,” Walters said. “That’s really what got us there, got us here again. If there was a trophy for team chemistry, we’d have it.”
Benton picked up two 3-pointers from Cox and another from junior Peyton Anderson to grab an 11-8 lead after the first.
Burroughs (22-5) outscored Benton by one in the second, even taking a lead before an Anderson and-one and a layup by junior Kelsey Johnson late in the period, going into the locker room up 21-19.
An and-one by Cox pushed the lead to 30-25 with 2:21 to play before an 8-1 run to end the quarter by the Bombers.
“There’s only two people that make it to this game. Two teams make it here,” Michaels said. “We worked out tails off to get here. That was a heck of a game. They did some things they didn’t show on film, and to be able to take us and break us down in 24 hours, that’s a huge feat.”
Johnsson finished with 12 points and eight rebounds for the Cardinals.
The Bombers were led by 19 points on 12-of-14 shooting from the free-throw line by Allie Turners, who added four assists, three blocks and a steal.
Witherspoon added 16 points, and Sydney Starks chipped in 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.