1st team
Name School Grade
Wynter Hurst Benton so.
Jaylee Wilson* Central sr.
Myah Dwyer Central sr.
Zoe Trotter Central so.
Kinlei Boley Chillicothe jr.
Hope Helton Chillicothe jr.
Sophia Luetticke Chillicothe sr.
Hannah Archdekin East Buchanan sr.
Hailey Lemunyon Maysville so.
Rylie Boyer Maysville sr.
Ashley Brown Maysville sr.
Ashton Willis Maysville sr.
Alika Coon Mid-Buchanan sr.
Chloe Gilbert Polo jr.
Ella Bruner Savannah sr.
2nd team
Name School Grade
Andee Magness Benton jr.
Emma Hall Braymer so.
Delaney Grider Central so.
Makenzie Garr Central so.
Kirsten Dunn Chillicothe jr.
Ashton Crockett DeKalb sr.
Madi Alen Hamilton jr.
Kiah Huitt Lathrop sr.
Emma Lisenbee Mid-Buchanan so.
Linny Ramsey North Platte fr.
Carley Hinton North Platte jr.
Gracey Ramsey North Platte sr.
Olivia Rogers North Platte jr.
Kayla Larkins Polo sr.
Lexi Craig Stanberry sr.
3rd team
Name School Grade
Kayten Knowles Benton jr.
Karissa Rogers Braymer jr.
Harlee Olson Central fr.
Bre Pithan Chillicothe jr.
Lou McClelland East Buchanan sr.
Makenzie Leake Lafayette so.
Avery Clary Lathrop jr.
Audrey Davis Lathrop fr.
Hadley DeFreece NE Nodaway fr.
Makenna Goldizen North Andrew sr.
Madison Curran North Andrew jr.
Katryna Warren North Andrew so.
Jayleigh Robins North Harrison jr.
Maggie Collins Platte Valley so.
Hanna Vaught Polo so.
Kaliska Madison South Harrison jr.
Chandler Lych Trenton sr.
Shealyn Pliley Winston fr.
Abby Rhoades Winston sr.
Kortney Estes Winston jr.
*Indicates Player of the Year
Coach of the Year = Ashley Mazurkewycz, Maysville
