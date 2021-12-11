LeBlond Tennis

Bishop LeBlond’s Katie King, Iris Ideker, Lily Sullivan, Peyton Netten, Emily Weddle and Murphy King celebrate their district championship win Wednesday at Savannah High School.

 Anthony Crane | News-Press NOW

1st team

Name School Grade

Kally Horn Benton sr.

Emily Weddle Bishop LeBlond so.

Peyton Netten Bishop LeBlond sr.

Iris Ideker Bishop LeBlond fr.

Eugenia Rodriguez-Savage Central sr.

Bailey Colgan Central sr.

Arianne Skidmore Maryville sr.

Lauren Cullin Maryville sr.

Iris Alvarez* Savannah so.

2nd Team

Name School Grade

Alisha Gupta Central so.

Athena Groumoutis Maryville sr.

Corinne Stewart Savannah jr.

Krynna Rudel Savannah jr.

Astrid Soriano Trenton fr.

Lydia Leininger Trenton jr.

Mallory Sole Trenton sr.

Alaina Overton Trenton sr.

*Indicates Player of the Year

Coach of the Year = Jackson Gwinn, Bishop LeBlond

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.