1st team
Name School Grade
Kally Horn Benton sr.
Emily Weddle Bishop LeBlond so.
Peyton Netten Bishop LeBlond sr.
Iris Ideker Bishop LeBlond fr.
Eugenia Rodriguez-Savage Central sr.
Bailey Colgan Central sr.
Arianne Skidmore Maryville sr.
Lauren Cullin Maryville sr.
Iris Alvarez* Savannah so.
2nd Team
Name School Grade
Alisha Gupta Central so.
Athena Groumoutis Maryville sr.
Corinne Stewart Savannah jr.
Krynna Rudel Savannah jr.
Astrid Soriano Trenton fr.
Lydia Leininger Trenton jr.
Mallory Sole Trenton sr.
Alaina Overton Trenton sr.
*Indicates Player of the Year
Coach of the Year = Jackson Gwinn, Bishop LeBlond
