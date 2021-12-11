1st team
Name School Grade
Ali Perry* Central so.
Ava Gaddie Central jr.
Evan Sigars Central sr.
Madi Jessen East Buchanan sr.
Hannah Archdekin East Buchanan sr.
Mollee Olszowka Savannah jr.
2nd Team
Name School Grade
Jadia Cox Benton jr.
Macy Bernard Benton
Skyler Powers Chillicothe
Alex Barnett East Atchison so.
Cailyn Auffert Maryville so.
Maggie Elgert Savannah sr.
3rd Team
Name School Grade
Sidnee Carr East Buchanan sr.
Elle Copple Gallatin jr.
Hannah Riner Maysville jr.
Ali McManus Maysville sr.
Hayley Sweiger Maysville jr.
Justina Wimer Worth County sr.
*Indicates Player of the Year
Coach of the Year = Michael Carpenter, East Buchanan
