MEC golf

Benton’s Jaida Cox hits a tee shot during the MEC Tournament at the St. Joseph Country Club.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

1st team

Name School Grade

Ali Perry* Central so.

Ava Gaddie Central jr.

Evan Sigars Central sr.

Madi Jessen East Buchanan sr.

Hannah Archdekin East Buchanan sr.

Mollee Olszowka Savannah jr. 

2nd Team

Name School Grade

Jadia Cox Benton jr.

Macy Bernard Benton

Skyler Powers Chillicothe

Alex Barnett East Atchison so.

Cailyn Auffert Maryville so.

Maggie Elgert Savannah sr. 

3rd Team

Name School Grade

Sidnee Carr East Buchanan sr.

Elle Copple Gallatin jr.

Hannah Riner Maysville jr.

Ali McManus Maysville sr.

Hayley Sweiger Maysville jr.

Justina Wimer Worth County sr.

*Indicates Player of the Year

Coach of the Year = Michael Carpenter, East Buchanan

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.