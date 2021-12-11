Boys XC
1st team
Name School Grade
Berhe Usman Central sr.
Aaron Kerns Central so.
Jag Galapin Maryville jr.
Connor Blackford Maryville so.
Cale Sterling Maryville jr.
Noah Heckman North Platte so.
Riley Blay* Platte Valley so.
Charlie Kinslow West Platte jr.
2nd Team
Name School Grade
Cole Spackler Benton jr.
Noah Damery Central jr.
Dane Vogel Central sr.
Dylan Masters Maryville fr.
Keaton Zembles Mound City so.
Josh Schaffart North Platte jr.
Dawson Fansher South Holt sr.
3rd Team
Name School Grade
Christopher Tschauder Atchison so.
Ryan McIntosh Hamilton jr.
Bradley Deering Maryville fr.
Micah Wolf Platte Valley sr.
Carston Stockdale Plattsburg jr.
Caleb Lucas Rock Port jr.
Ryan Pattison West Platte sr.
Braden Lee Winston jr.
*Indicates Player of the Year
Coach of the Year = Rodney Bade, Maryville
Girls XC
1st team
Name School Grade
Andrea Riley Platte Valley jr.
Reagan Cowman Central jr.
Brianna DeBord North Platte fr.
Jessa Cassity North Platte jr.
Shelby Lingle North Platte jr.
Julia Pattison* West Platte so.
Aubrey Watkins Rock Port sr.
Kayte Pankau Mound City fr.
2nd Team
Name School Grade
Aliyah Briner Chillicothe so.
Olivia Prussman South Holt so.
Jaclyn Riedinger North Andrew so.
Joy Wallick SJ Christian fr.
Reese Morris South Holt sr.
Jayla Irvine East Atchison fr.
Bailey Robinson Cameron so.
Adrian Allen East Buchanan jr.
3rd Team
Name School Grade
Kortney Witherow Hamilton fr.
Adycen White Savannah so.
Camille Heller Savannah so.
Adrian Allen East Buchanan jr.
Alaina Scroggins North Platte jr.
Lonee French North Platte jr.
Kadence Shipers Chillicothe sr.
*Indicates Player of the Year
Coach of the Year = Brendan Cary, North Platte
