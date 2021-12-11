taten

Benton's Taten Piepergerdes takes a free kick Monday evening against Bishop LeBlond at Eagle Stadium.

 By Anthony Crane News-Press NOW

1st team

Name School Grade

Adan Seiter Bishop LeBlond jr.

Noah Stevenson Bishop LeBlond jr.

Hayden Cross Bishop LeBlond sr.

Davis Jungbluth Bishop LeBlond so.

Chace Corbin Chillicothe sr.

Drake Cosgrove Chillicothe sr.

Jaxon Albertson Chillicothe sr.

Jacob Ferris* Maryville sr.

Kason Teale Maryville so.

Jaxson Staples Maryville so.

Quinn Pettlon Maryville jr.

James DiStefano Maryville sr. 

2nd team

Name School Grade

Aaron Fridell Atchison so.

Ximoar Hernandez Atchison so.

Parker Snowden Atchison so.

Ethan Colwell Benton sr.

Taten Piepergerdes Benton sr.

Jeffrey Ellsworth Bishop LeBlond

Eli Spencer Bishop LeBlond sr.

Samuel Fuller Central sr.

Luke Catherall Central so.

Nate King Chillicothe sr.

Karson Shirrell Savannah jr.

Luke Bowie Savannah jr.

*Indicates Player of the Year

Coach of the Year = Jesus Gonzalez, Maryville

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.

