1st team
Name School Grade
Adan Seiter Bishop LeBlond jr.
Noah Stevenson Bishop LeBlond jr.
Hayden Cross Bishop LeBlond sr.
Davis Jungbluth Bishop LeBlond so.
Chace Corbin Chillicothe sr.
Drake Cosgrove Chillicothe sr.
Jaxon Albertson Chillicothe sr.
Jacob Ferris* Maryville sr.
Kason Teale Maryville so.
Jaxson Staples Maryville so.
Quinn Pettlon Maryville jr.
James DiStefano Maryville sr.
2nd team
Name School Grade
Aaron Fridell Atchison so.
Ximoar Hernandez Atchison so.
Parker Snowden Atchison so.
Ethan Colwell Benton sr.
Taten Piepergerdes Benton sr.
Jeffrey Ellsworth Bishop LeBlond
Eli Spencer Bishop LeBlond sr.
Samuel Fuller Central sr.
Luke Catherall Central so.
Nate King Chillicothe sr.
Karson Shirrell Savannah jr.
Luke Bowie Savannah jr.
*Indicates Player of the Year
Coach of the Year = Jesus Gonzalez, Maryville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.