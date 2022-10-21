Election 2022 Misinformation Tech

The Twitter logo is seen on a mobile phone in Boston. 

 Associated Pres

Shares of social media companies tumbled Friday after a slew of news in the sector that concerned investors, including a report that Elon Musk may cut almost 75% of Twitter's workforce and Snap's muted fourth-quarter outlook.

Musk has told prospective investors in his Twitter purchase that he plans to cut nearly 75% of Twitter's employee base of 7,500 workers, leaving the company with a skeleton crew, according to a Thursday report by The Washington Post.

