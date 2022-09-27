Kansas St Oklahoma Football

Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez carries the ball for a touchdown past Oklahoma defensive lineman Jonah Laulu, left, linebacker David Ugwoegbu and defensive back Justin Broiles in the first half of an NCAA college game, Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma

 Associated Press

An eye-opening win by Kansas State over Oklahoma and strong starts by Kansas and other Big 12 teams on the road have thrown the early conference standings into an unfamiliar heap.

Perennial basement dweller Kansas is 4-0 and on the cusp of its first ranking in 13 years. And look who’s sharing the league cellar, for now — the Sooners and fellow Southeastern Conference defector Texas.

