In their 55-45 loss to Smithville in the semifinal round of the Cameron Tournament on Friday at Cameron High School, Benton learned that it’s not easy to beat a team twice in one season.

The Cardinals and the Warriors faced off in the first round of the Savannah tournament back in early December, a game that Benton (8-6) won by the slim margin of 62-59. The Cardinals witnessed how easily the game can swing the other way at Cameron.

Cardinals coach Gary Belcher spoke on the danger of underestimating teams based on early season victories.

“Winning the second game of the season and winning it by four and comparing it to now, both teams have changed quite a bit since then I think.”

After a back and forth first half that saw Benton enter the locker room with a 23-21 lead, Smithville (10-7) began to hit their stride. They started the third period with an 8-0 run, and entered the final quarter leading 40-30.

“They started hitting shots. We weren’t getting back on defense sometimes and they were hitting shots a ton,” Benton junior Allan Coy said. “They pressed us and we couldn’t handle it. They came out more prepared than we were, they had more fire.”

Smithville sophomore Ryker Edwards was pivotal to the turnaround. He scored 14 in the third period, and led both teams with 28 in the game.

The fourth quarter came, and with it, there were signs of life from the Cardinals. They pivoted to a full court press of their own, and Smithville rewarded Benton’s aggression with a series of turnovers to put them back in the game.

With just under six minutes remaining, Benton had pulled the game to within four points. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the Warriors continued to do what they had done all half; score just enough to hold off the rally.

“The momentum there when they took the lead, we couldn’t stop it fast enough. Once we got it stopped and put a little dent into it, we couldn’t find enough possessions to get over the hump,” Belcher said. “When they built the lead, they added to it, and even though we made a good little run there we couldn’t get it to a one possession game.”

By the final minutes Smithville had once again extended to a double-digit lead and effectively put the game out of reach.

Benton junior Kason Mauzey, who led the Cardinals with 20 points, would like to see the team as a whole step up their play, and their competitiveness.

“We came out and didn’t play with much intensity,” he said. “We just got to work harder in every game, getting offensive boards and not giving up boards every single play.”

Benton will play Battle at 11:30 on Saturday in the third place game of the Cameron Tournament.