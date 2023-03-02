Smithville Bassmasters

Russell Matt with the Smithville Bassmasters took Angler of the Year for 2022.

 Submitted photo

SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Bassmasters announced their tournament schedule for 2023 and are looking for new members who would like to join the fishing club.

“What I truly enjoy the most is going out of town on tournaments,” said member Tom Carlin. “The camaraderie of the group is great and it’s my chance to just unwind from the challenges of life itself for a few days.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.