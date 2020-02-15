COLUMBIA, Mo. — As Missouri’s two point guards, Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson rarely play on the same side in practice.

The pair looked comfortable together on Saturday, each scoring 28 points as Missouri beat No. 11 Auburn 85-73.

“It was a little weird at first, weird playing off the ball, but I love having X out there with me,” Smith said. “When we’re both being aggressive, it gives us a great chance to win games.”

Smith and Pinson started playing together in games more often in the last two weeks after starting guard Mark Smith was sidelined with a back injury. The slender Pinson has a quick first step and can elevate for emphatic dunks. The bulkier Smith muscles into the lane and patiently tricks defenders into leaving their feet with pivots and pump fakes.

“Pinson and Smith were really tough covers,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “They play with great confidence, great poise.”

Kobe Brown added 10 points and nine rebounds for Missouri (12-13, 4-8 Southeastern Conference).

Austin Wiley led Auburn (22-3, 9-3) with 22 points and 10 rebounds. J’Von McCormick scored 21, and Samir Doughty added 16. Auburn made just 1 of 17 shots from 3-point range.

“Missouri did a good job of switching,” Pearl said. “They were creating matchups for us to take advantage of with drives and post-ups, but we weren’t getting open shots because they were switching on the perimeter.”

Smith and Pinson combined to score 33 points on 12-of-15 shooting in the first half. Pinson freed himself with a crossover dribble and sank a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer, giving Missouri a 45-32 lead.

“It’s almost impossible to stay in front of him without somebody helping you,” Smith said. “I think he’s one of the toughest guys to guard in the league.”

Pinson took a long break after drawing his fourth foul with 13 minutes left in the game, but Smith picked up the slack, especially at the foul line, where he made 12 of 13 free throws.

“He’s sneaky,” Pinson said. “You’ll think he’s tired, then, boom, he cuts backdoor. Or he’ll pump-fake and get you up in air and draw a foul. He’s just an incredible player.”