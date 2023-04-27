Irritable bowel syndrome is a condition that can make eating challenging. When a person has IBS, certain foods can elicit painful digestion responses. By avoiding certain foods and leaning strongly on others, namely Low-FODMAP ingredients, it is easier to find relief and enjoy mealtime.
When one person in the family suffers from IBS, it can be easier to adjust cooking accordingly for the entire household. Getting the entire family involved in mealtime can foster bonds and help family members spend time together. This recipe for "Mediterranean Chicken Kebabs" from "The Complete IBS Diet Plan" (Rockridge Press) by Amanda Foote, R.D., is one way to have all hands on deck when preparing a satisfying meal. that should not trigger discomfort for people with IBS. Increase the recipe accordingly depending on the number of diners.
Mediterranean Chicken Kebabs
Serves 2
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
Juice of 1/2 lemon
1 tablespoon dried oregano
Grated zest of 1/2 lemon, plus additional for garnish (optional)
2 4-ounce boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
Nonstick cooking spray
1/2 cup mixed yellow and red bell pepper chunks
1/2 cup zucchini chunks
Sea salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1. Soak two wooden skewers in water for at least 30 minutes.
2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, oregano, and lemon zest (if using). Add the chicken and stir to coat the cubes. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
3. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and spray it with cooking spray. Set aside.
4. Skewer the marinated chicken, bell pepper chunks, and zucchini chunks, and place the skewers on the baking sheet.
5. Bake for 20 minutes, then turn the oven to broil and broil the kebabs for 2 minutes on each side, watching them carefully so they don't burn.
6. Garnish the kebabs with more lemon zest (if using).
