Small businesses are vital to the community--robberies can end that

When Thomas Adkins, son of the owner, opened Dick’s Bait & Tackle for the day, everything seemed fine at first, until he noticed the register was open, money was thrown around and parts of the shop were in complete disarray.

The local small business, recently was the target of a robbery. The robbery itself left the business missing close to $800 in merchandise and money.

Fishing equipment, knives, money and BB guns were among the items stolen from the store. Entry into the store was achieved by pushing the air conditioning unit in the window completely through the wall.

This is not the first theft the shop has experienced during their 23 years of business. Adkins said they average around one to two thefts each year.

“Most robberies are a crime of convenience. This is certainly true for small business owners who tend to have little to no security, video surveillance, or even an alarm system,” said Rebecca Lobina, Small Business Development Center director.

Thefts like these can really affect small businesses and make it harder for them to successfully grow as a company, but may not affect larger businesses nearly as much.

Lobina said larger companies such as Walmart have a necessity factor, even if there is reported crime people will still continue to go, for their basic necessities.

The items that Dick’s Bait & Tackle sell are specialty items which makes them less of a necessity for many, but nonetheless important for the business itself and their customers.

Typically, small businesses have less revenue to rely on in comparison to larger companies, so robberies can cause these smaller businesses to go out of business.

“The little shops in our community are dwindling down because of these thefts, they affect small business owners compared to these big box stores,” Adkins said.

The smaller businesses in St. Joseph helps to contribute to the overall sustenance of the community because of what they can bring economically.

They provide new employment opportunities and can even lead to the start of small businesses.

Adkins encouraged the community to support local businesses to really help keep them going and remaining in business.