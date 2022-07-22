Financial Markets Wall Street

Statues adorn the facade of the New York Stock Exchange on July 14 in New York. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Stocks slipped Friday, giving back some of their gains from earlier in the week as worries brewed about the global economy and prospects for profits at big internet companies.

The S&P 500 lost 0.9% to break a three-day rally that had carried Wall Street to its highest level in six weeks. The Nasdaq composite led the market lower with a 1.9% drop following worse-than-expected profit reports from Snap, Seagate Technology and other tech-oriented companies.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.