Proper sleep is essential, and a widely used scoring system for heart and brain health is being redefined to reflect that.
Since 2010, the American Heart Association has said seven modifiable components – maintaining a healthy weight, not smoking, being physically active, eating a healthy diet and controlling blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar – were key to ideal cardiovascular health.
Those components, dubbed Life’s Simple 7, became a common way for doctors and patients to rate and discuss heart and brain health. It’s also been a key research tool, used in more than 2,500 scientific papers.
Sleep duration joins those seven original metrics in a revised scoring tool, now called Life’s Essential 8, which published Wednesday as an AHA presidential advisory in the journal Circulation.
The update is about much more than adding sleep, said AHA president Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones, who led the expert panel that wrote the advisory. The new score incorporates 12 years of research and enhances its evaluation of diet, exercise and more.
“We’re hoping that this will, in fact, be a moment of empowerment, a moment of optimism for people to think positively about their health,” said Lloyd-Jones, a cardiologist, epidemiologist and chair of preventive medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago. “And this is a good way for them to measure it today, monitor it over time and focus on ways to maintain and improve it.”
Adults should average seven to nine hours of sleep a night, the advisory says. For children, the amount varies by age.
Lloyd-Jones, who led the creation of the original seven categories in 2010, said sleep’s importance was clear even then. But it was difficult to agree on how to score it, because sleep information wasn’t being collected in large national databases.
The revisions introduce a 100-point measure of heart health, which can be taken online at www.heart.org/lifes8.
The new score replaces a 14-point scale and tweaks several of the original categories.
The old scoring system sorted responses in its seven categories as either “poor,” “intermediate” or “ideal.” Fewer than 1% of people in the U.S. across all age groups reached the overall “ideal” level, primarily because of diet, the advisory says.
Cheryl Anderson, dean of the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science at the University of California San Diego, called Life’s Essential 8 “a big deal” both for health care professionals and people who want to understand their cardiovascular health.
Anderson, who co-wrote the advisory, said the update is “a really good recognition of how science has changed, and our ability to adapt according to the changes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.