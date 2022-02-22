As we make our way through the depths of winter, what is seasonally available influences what we want to eat and what we cook.
In the main course department, we tend to turn to dishes like slow roasts, braises, stews and the like. But in many households, mine included, dinner isn’t complete without a salad. And unlike in summer, when fluffy lettuces, juicy tomatoes and fresh herbs abound, the pickings feel slimmer.
This is when our definition of salad could use some expansion and creativity.
Enter: Slaws.
Many of us think of slaws primarily in the summer, when we are grilling outdoors or hosting a barbecue for friends. And that’s a shame, because since slaws are made from cabbage and other hardy vegetables, especially root vegetables, they are perfect for the cold-weather cooking months.
Slaws don’t get soggy as quickly as leaf lettuce salads, so they can stay in the fridge for a day or two, sometimes longer. They make use of seasonal produce, and offer a nice change of pace from cooked vegetables on the plate.
They can be colorful and highly nutritious, and recipes are usually quite flexible. Once you get the basic shredding or chopping technique down and find a simple slaw dressing that you like, you can keep changing things up and adapting until baby lettuces and asparagus appear in the markets again.
So, other than cabbage, what vegetables can be used to make slaws? Carrots, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, kohlrabi, beets, zucchini, summer squash, cucumber, bell peppers and winter squashes are some candidates. Even the harder vegetables can be used raw: The key is to shred them finely and peel off any tough skin. Remove any seeds from vegetables like squashes, cucumber or peppers.
Other popular add-ins for slaws include raisins or other dried fruits, nuts, apples, grapes, celery, bacon, onions or scallions, sugar snap peas, corn and fresh herbs.
Here’s a good, super-basic, creamy slaw dressing:
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup sour cream (or additional mayonnaise)
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/2 cup minced scallions or green onions, or red onion
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
Blend all of the ingredients together in a large bowl. Add about 6 cups of shredded cabbage or other vegetables. You can also add a couple of tablespoons of minced, seeded jalapeno peppers or a squirt of hot sauce if you want to amp up the heat level.
