If an employee is exposed to an individual who is positive for COVID-19, the employee will stay home and monitor symptoms for seven days. If asymptomatic on day eight, the employee will return to work following the guidelines listed below:

— While each circumstance will be analyzed individually, as a general rule, employees who are asymptomatic through the first seven days of quarantine will be required to return to work on day eight after exposure, AND

— The individual prescreens each day before going to work, upon arrival reports to the school nurse for a temperature check and continually monitors him/herself for symptoms throughout the day, AND

— The individual must wear a protective mask at all times while working, AND

— The individual must always practice social distancing, maintaining six feet from others (i.e. teachers - no small group activities and no breakfast/lunch duties), AND

— Clean and disinfect all areas including offices, restrooms, common areas and shared electronic equipment, AND

— The individual may go to work and return home; no other errands may be run or stops made while out.

— The individual will immediately notify their supervisor and leave the building if symptoms develop during the day. Surfaces in the workspace of the individual will be cleaned and disinfected. Contact tracing of staff/students will begin at this time.

Published by the Board of Education on Monday, Oct. 23, ahead of 7-0 approval.